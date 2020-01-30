Atmos Energy Joins ONE Future, Furthering Commitment to Long-term Sustainability

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today announced it has joined Our Nation’s Energy Future Coalition (ONE Future), a voluntary alliance of leading companies across the natural gas supply chain focused on technology and policy solutions to drive continual improvement in the reduction of methane emissions. Natural gas is a critical part of our nation’s clean energy future, and Atmos Energy’s membership in ONE Future reflects the company’s continued commitment to responsible, sustainable practices in its natural gas distribution businesses and pipeline and storage operations.

“Atmos Energy is proud to join the other members of ONE Future in demonstrating our commitment to the environment and the long-term sustainability of natural gas as a vital energy resource,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “We are dedicated to identifying operational and technological solutions that drive continuous improvement as we work to achieve our target of a 50 percent reduction in methane emissions from our natural gas distribution system by 2035,” Akers concluded.

As part of its membership in ONE Future, Atmos Energy commits to measuring and reporting emissions and tracking its progress in accordance with ONE Future protocols. The company will continue to focus on innovation, long-term sustainability and risk mitigation while remaining committed to its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services. In addition to ONE Future, Atmos Energy is a founding partner of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Natural Gas Methane Challenge and natural Gas STAR Programs which are voluntary programs that encourage oil and natural gas companies to improve efficiency and reduce methane emissions. Atmos Energy also voluntarily reports gas operations data in the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and the American Gas Association (AGA) environmental, social, governance, and sustainability (ESG/sustainability) template.

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.