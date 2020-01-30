MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets Strike Strategic Partnership to Create Global Digital Assets (GDA).

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets have reached a definitive agreement to launch their new joint venture, GDA Capital Corporation. This joint venture will be the blockchain industry's leading capital markets business and combines businesses that have:

● Advised on more than two dozen digital asset launches for some of the largest blockchain networks in the world;

● Have advised on over $400M in capital raised;

● Brokered over $1B in digital asset transactions;

● Worked with Fortune 500 companies and government organizations in North America, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Caribbean;

● Brokered several M&A transactions and Reverse Takeovers with collective financings of over $100M

● A footprint of three offices around the globe and over 20 team members

Under the terms of the agreement, executives from MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets will own 100% of GDA Capital Corporation, the capital markets business which will focus on digital asset offerings, mergers & acquisitions, capital formation and payments. MLG Blockchain will continue to focus on the ongoing enterprise activities the firm is doing involving consulting and development for large companies and governments to accelerate their blockchain roadmap. Secure Digital Markets will continue to focus on trading and liquidity.

MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets will each distribute each other’s products and services and each organization will maintain a narrower area of focus to ensure the teams are executing at a world class level of performance. The firms will also benefit from the transaction by streamlining several shared expenses such as legal, finance and human resources.

Michael Gord, Founder & CEO of MLG Blockchain, said, "By bringing together MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets's strong revenue producing businesses, we are creating a new industry-leading blockchain firm. GDA Capital will become the first choice for issuers and high-quality blockchain advisors by offering the broadest range of financial products and solutions in the blockchain industry, as well as the market intelligence and investment opportunities from both MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets global networks. This joint venture is an important step forward in our mission to make blockchains and digital assets mainstream by building a group of blockchain companies with the resources to cater to the highest level of clients as we enter this next wave of blockchain adoption."

Secure Digital Markets and MLG Blockchain will benefit from this joint venture by increasing the monetization potential from their capital markets business, while continuing to benefit from both of their multi-year earnings stream as they streamline their organizational structure. The joint venture expands both firms access to global institutional asset management firms and capital partners which will in turn provide more access to financing opportunities and liquidity for clients.

Secure Digital Markets Co-Founder and GDA Capital Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, David Shafrir commented on the launch by saying:

“A rising tide lifts all boats, and we are wholly committed to injecting capital, technical tools and contributing strategic advice to founders that are pushing innovation in the industry forward. Michael, Joaquim and Zachary bring complementary insights and thought-leadership, and share the same values and vision about GDA’s potential to expedite market adoption and facilitate liquidity on a global scale. By offering our clients a curated suite of financial services such as Tier-1 banking solutions, structured lending products, and secure custodial services we hope to usher in the new wave of institutional capital. With the launch of Global Digital Assets, we will also have the infrastructure to support founders & projects from ideation, to capital formation, project launch, and into secondary market liquidity and trading.”

HIGHLIGHTS

The combined firm, to be called GDA Capital, will be comprised of executives from MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets and will have more than 100 partners in 45 countries.

New industry leader will offer issuers and investors an unmatched global platform with a global footprint in Toronto, New York City, Montreal & Barcelona

Transaction will create significant value for both MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets - with significant cost savings and additional revenue potential

About Global Digital Assets

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Global Digital Assets is a full-suite advisory firm with a focus on merchant banking services for the fintech market with a specialization in blockchain. GDA's mission is to ignite the blockchain revolution by stimulating demand for digital asset offerings by originating and matching innovative companies with strategic capital partners to create global synergies.