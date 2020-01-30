Cubic to Reward Public Transit Riders with Rollout of Cubic Interactive

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division launched Cubic Interactive – a loyalty rewards platform that enables transit agencies and authorities to incentivize travel on public transportation. The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) recently launched an all-new mobile app, GO Miami-Dade Transit, which encompasses features, such as tracking, trip planning, mobile passes and a rewards program powered by Cubic Interactive. One of the many new features of the rewards program is that travelers using public transportation can engage with advertising content, earning them loyalty points they can redeem for Miami-Dade Transit (MDT) value. Travelers will earn “Stars” – a proprietary digital loyalty currency, owned and operated by Cubic – when they view or interact with ads on the transit agency’s mobile app, or when travelers use loyalty-based transit service provided by MDT. Collected stars can then be turned into transit value and used to subsidize or pay for transit rides or redeem for various in-app offers.

“We are excited to be the first transit agency to adopt this loyalty-based interactive service that rewards riders,” said Alice N. Bravo P.E., Director of Transportation and Public Works for Miami-Dade County. “The program is a great way to incentivize our current riders, invite new ones to give transit a try. It provides the building blocks that will help us increase the use of transit to reduce congestion.”

Cubic Interactive allows transit agencies to build custom loyalty programs that reside within their existing mobile transit apps, or future app innovations, to help shift peak transit patterns, ease the pressure on the transit network and promote smarter and healthier mobility choices. Miami-Dade Transit is the first agency to implement Cubic’s full end-to-end solution.

“Cubic Interactive offers unique benefits for not only advertisers, but also transit agencies and travelers all over the world,” said Laurent Eskenazi, interim president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “We are able to not only offer travelers incentives to travel in ways that reduce congestion and streamline commutes, while providing new revenue streams for transit agencies but also advertisers with the opportunity to tap into a highly valuable and captive audience – something that hasn’t been done before in the public transportation space.”

Cubic Interactive helps agencies become valuable and attractive advertising partners, generating a secondary revenue stream by monetizing not only their mobile apps, but also transit infrastructure including gates, ticket vending machines and other previously underutilized physical assets.

“We are thrilled to partner with Miami-Dade to introduce Cubic Interactive to the public transit space,” said Robert Sprogis, senior product director of Cubic Transportation Systems. “We are dedicated to reinventing the way people travel and together, we can positively impact traveler behavior to reduce congestion and promote mobility.”

Cubic Interactive as a platform will continue to roll out enhancements, adding new capabilities such as card linked offers, targeted and contextual content delivery to individual transit riders and enhanced loyalty offerings. The strategic roadmap also includes digital advertising on gates and ticket vending machines as capabilities for customers to leverage.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.