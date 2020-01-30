Creative Agency Industry Procurement Intelligence Report | Partnership with Service Providers with Creative and Innovative Acumen Is Imperative in the Creative Agency Industry | SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global creative agency industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of over USD 90 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

While the growing necessity to gauge consumer sentiment for precise targeting of brands will drive procurement in this industry, the diminishing talent pool of professionals will inhibit the growth prospects in the creative agency industry during the forecast period. According to the recent observations, most of the creative agencies have failed to justify buyer’s spend on them, as a number of brands of buyers have not been able to register any rise in their market shares despite the increase in advertising spend.

Insights into the supply market scenario

India and China are expected to provide a majority of the new growth opportunities to service providers across the world. This is because established global players are acquiring regional players to expand their operations in these countries.

In the creative agency industry, buyers prefer to engage with global agencies for broader and international marketing campaigns. However, they also engage with strong regional players to develop a localized campaign, as they are aware of the local nuances in terms of culture and consumer preferences.

Insights into category management strategies that will guide buyers in strategically partnering with service providers

Ability to deliver customized campaigns

It is imperative that buyers assess agencies based on their ability to deliver customized/personalized campaigns by following the preferences given by customers. The campaigns are expected to reach the targeted set of consumers and achieve the set goals for the campaign.

Assess the ability of agencies to create content for new mediums

In the US, telecom-based text messaging continues to be the dominant form of messaging platform. However, the popularity of platforms such as iMessage and Facebook Messenger has increased over the past two years due to their seamless nature of communication. This requires brands to engage with creative agencies that can develop content such as branded AR filters and stickers for these platforms.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Creative agency industry spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the creative agency industry

Regional spend opportunity for creative agency service providers

Creative agency service providers cost structure

Creative agency pricing models analysis

Creative agency procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the creative agency industry

