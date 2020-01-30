Iteris Selected to Provide Transit Signal Priority System for Pace Bus

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has executed an agreement and received the formal notice to proceed to expand its activities to provide a transit signal priority (TSP) system for Pace, the Suburban Bus Division of the Regional Transportation Authority.

Iteris will provide systems integration management and design services, optimization and monitoring of the new TSP system at major signalized intersections along Milwaukee Avenue. This project represents the first deployment of the Regional Transit Signal Priority Implementation Program to support the future deployment of TSP systems to other corridors in the region.

“Improving safety and efficiency for all modes of transportation is a priority for Iteris and the cities and state agencies with which we work throughout the U.S.,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “This new initiative with Pace is further testament to the efficacy of our vehicle-to-infrastructure approach, which is designed to mitigate traffic congestion throughout Midwest metropolitan areas and across the nation.”

Pace serves approximately 40 million riders annually across Cook, Lake, Will, Kane, McHenry and DuPage counties.

Iteris’ TSP system services are used by some of the largest transit agencies across the country, including the City of Gardena, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the City of Culver City, the City of Torrance and the City of Pasadena.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

