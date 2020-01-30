Innovetive Petcare Enters Innovative New Partnership with GiftofCollege.com

CEDAR PARK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovetive Petcare, a veterinary management company with 21 animal practices across six states, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with GiftofCollege.com. In a groundbreaking collaboration in the veterinary industry, Innovetive Petcare aims to better support their veterinary employees and children by adding tax-advantaged 529 college savings plans to their company’s benefits package, a revolutionary gifting and payroll deduction program. The partnership with GiftofCollege.com demonstrates the firm’s continued commitment to their employees to create awareness of how veterinary companies can better alleviate the student debt epidemic the industry is facing nationwide.

Launching March 1, 2020, every new mother or father employed by Innovetive Petcare will receive a GiftofCollege.com gift card with an initial contribution to start their child’s 529 college savings plan. With higher education, student debt and professional stressors on the rise, Innovetive Petcare is giving its employees a sense of security towards their child’s future education.

“Innovetive Petcare believes that the quality of veterinary medicine is defined by the wellbeing of their employees,” said Mark Ziller, President & CEO of Innovetive Petcare. “Our partnership with GiftofCollege.com demonstrates that investment by enabling access to higher education and minimizing the debt potentially faced for decades to come.”

For employees who are not parents, Innovetive Petcare encourages them to share awareness of 529 college savings plans with family and friends, and consider using GiftofCollege.com and its social sharing feature for birthday and holiday giving.

Making 529 as familiar as 401(k)

Student debt is a $1.6+ trillion crisis with many veterinary graduates paying their loans for years after their convocation. The immediate veterinary crisis, from high-suicide rates to moral stressors, undoubtedly needs a solution. Innovetive Petcare wants to educate its employees and new parents about 529 college savings plans and options as early as possible. GiftofCollege.com streamlines the process by bridging automatic payroll deductions to a 529 account. Employees without children or student debt can still create a 529 college savings account to contribute to their own future learning, especially for later-in-life learners, those obtaining advanced degrees, or they can even open an account for a grandchild, niece or nephew.

“We are thrilled to help Innovetive Petcare redefine employee benefits in the veterinary industry and beyond,” said Wayne Weber, CEO & Founder of GiftofCollege.com. “Together, we will prove that today’s student loan debt crisis can be solved through employer support and financial planning.”

Redefining employee health and wellness benefits

Innovetive Petcare was founded on a mission to improve animal practices by improving the culture of their employees. The company advocates a work-life balance, continued education, best-in-class resources and quality medicine delivered to clients.

“Mark and I saw alignment between our company and the mission of GiftofCollege.com,” said Malia Rivera, Vice President Marketing for Innovetive Petcare. “GiftofCollege.com improves lives by providing progressive solutions to the challenges faced by the veterinary industry every single day. This partnership marks a true evolution in health and wellness benefits.”

Innovetive Petcare’s partnership with GiftofCollege.com will enrich and empower employees professionally and personally as a leader that paves the way for a new standard in the veterinary industry and other companies across America.

About Innovetive Petcare

Based in Cedar Park, TX, Innovetive Petcare provides best-in-class service to its growing network of 21 veterinary hospitals across the country. Believing that excellent pet care comes from exceptional teams, the firm’s clinics benefit from tools, resources, and a supportive team dedicated to helping veterinary practices prosper, grow, and provide quality animal healthcare. Learn more at www.innovetivepetcare.com.