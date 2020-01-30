Amarna Selects ReposiTrak for Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in solutions for stock replenishment, compliance, sourcing, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces Vantage Specialties Inc., dba as The Amarna Company has adopted the ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution to automate supplier document collection and support adherence to Safe Quality Food (SQF) standards.

Started in 1995, The Amarna Company manufactures food-grade, water-based release agents for the food industry - Amarnakote Release Agents. In 2018 the company was sold to Vantage Specialties but continues to do business under the Amarna name. The manufacturer works with 10 raw material and three packaging suppliers to produce its release agents that are sold to more than 250 customers.

Amarna selected ReposiTrak to help its staff manage supplier document collection for food quality and safety and adhere to SQF requirements. “We chose ReposiTrak because it will help us with SQF audits,” said Stephanie McDonald, Amarna’s Quality Assurance Manager, “as well as assist us with keeping required documents current for food safety.”

Endorsed by the Safety Quality Food Institute, ReposiTrak automates supplier record keeping so documents from vendors, third-party audits and food safety are kept in one location and can be easily reviewed by an auditor. The Compliance & Risk Management suite deployed by Amarna includes food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 90,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements from leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry standard for a compliance and risk management program.

“Our automated system makes it easier for Amarna’s staff to gather all the necessary supplier documents for SQF audits,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “ReposiTrak is the only compliance management system that combines technology with people to manage supplier follow up. Our team of customer success professionals will be doing supplier follow up so it gets all the documents required for quality and food safety.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak has three product families: Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Amarna

Based in Delta, Colo., Vantage Specialties Inc., dba as The Amarna Company manufactures food-grade, water-based release agents. More information at www.vantagegrp.com.