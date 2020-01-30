Aspen Technology Certifies Nutanix Frame to Speed Software Delivery to Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that Aspen Technology, Inc., a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance, has certified Nutanix Frame to enable its customers to access its latest aspenONE Engineering® software anytime and anywhere. The solution helps AspenTech’s customers deploy new software versions faster and at scale, minimizing IT overhead and improving user collaboration.

Technology companies increasingly require solutions that enable customers to efficiently adopt new products and cloud solutions as part of a digitalization strategy to drive their businesses forward. As enterprises increasingly shift to cloud-first business strategies, the ones who fall behind run the risk of being overshadowed by competitors. AspenTech saw the value in a product that would help its customers across many verticals — including oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, engineering and construction — keep pace with digital transformation and push their cloud strategies forward.

AspenTech’s software allows companies in capital-intensive industries to better design, operate and maintain their complex manufacturing environments. Its market-leading software helps the world’s largest energy, chemical and engineering companies understand and solve inefficiencies in their operations so they can improve safety, reduce waste and environmental impact, and grow their business.

To test the suitability of Frame for its applications, AspenTech hosted a six-month pilot program with six of its top customers. After a successful trial, AspenTech chose to certify Frame as a supported platform to support customers' implementation of aspenONE Engineering software from the cloud with minimal overhead.

Frame also enables customers to work together in new ways that were not always possible with previous versions of AspenTech solutions. With Frame, multiple users can collaborate better globally on the same engineering designs at the same time, using any device running an HTML5 capable web browser. Moreover, Frame integrates with cloud storage services, including Nutanix Files, to enable scalable and secure file services to an organization’s end-users.

“Frame offers a wide variety of deployment options, and it’s a great fit for aspenOne Engineering because it’s cloud-agnostic and includes services to configure and support the cloud environment,” said Simon Lingard, Senior Director of Product Management at AspenTech. “The product enables our customers to roll out our applications in the cloud quickly. Now, deployment is much easier and it can be done centrally. The capabilities of Frame have provided a foundation for further cloud delivery innovation at AspenTech.”

“When we collaborate with companies like AspenTech, we enable customers across many verticals to increase efficiency, collaboration and meet the ever-increasing expectations of their users,” said Nikola Bozinovic, VP and GM of End-User Computing at Nutanix. “We look forward to continuing to drive strategic cloud initiatives for our customers and to offer new ways for end-users to consume software solutions anywhere and on any device.”

Additional Resources

For more information about AspenTech, read the case study here.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

