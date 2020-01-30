Best Medical International Signs a Memorandum of Understanding with University of Wisconsin Medical Radiation Research Center (UWMRRC) to Develop Revolutionary New Carbon Therapy

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best Medical International and Best Particle Therapy of TeamBest Companies, have recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Wisconsin Medical Radiation Research Center (UWMRRC).

Best Particle Therapy will be introducing their unique 400 MeV ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotron (iRCMS) with Variable Energy, Heavy Ion Treatment Technologies, offering Proton-to-Carbon Heavy Ion, for Highly Precise, Conformal and Hypo-Fractionated Radiation Therapy. This will be the most advanced new technology for Cancer Therapy, enhancing the cure for many millions of Cancer patients, who do not have this option currently.

The advantages of the Best 400 MeV iRCMS are:

Intrinsically small beams – facilitating beam delivery with precision for the most conformal radiation therapy

Hypo-fractioned radiation therapy

Small beam size – small magnets, light gantries – smaller footprint

Highly efficient single turn extraction – less shielding

Flexibility – heavy ion beam therapy (protons and/or carbon), beam delivery modalities.

In partnership with Best Cure Foundation (BCF), TeamBest Companies will set up a Hub-and-Spoke Model of Healthcare Delivery System, using Express and Mobile Clinics, linked to General and Multi-Specialty Medical Centers, using all of TeamBest’s new and advanced technologies globally.

University of Wisconsin and Best Medical are excited about the collaboration, as this brings much needed carbon ion therapy to Midwestern states such as Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, etc.

For more information, please visit: www.teambest.com

U.S. Office (HQ): 7643 Fullerton Road, Springfield, Virginia 22153 USA