Prime Factors Partners With nCipher Security to Further Protect Organizations Adopting Cloud-First Strategies

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Factors, a global leader in application-level data protection and nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, and provider of trust, integrity and control for business-critical information and applications, announce that nCipher Security’s new nShield® as a Service solution is now available to customers of Prime Factors EncryptRIGHT® application-level data protection software.

EncryptRIGHT is a multi-purpose, multi-platform enterprise software solution that simplifies application-level data protection, allowing enterprises to protect data right where most data breaches occur. It protects data with encryption, tokenization and data masks, leverages role-based access controls to govern who can access unsecured data, and applies dynamic data masks to sensitive data to control what level of access is granted to authorized users. nShield as a Service is a cloud-based hardware security module (HSM) service that allows organizations to protect sensitive data and applications and helps meet compliance mandates – simply and efficiently, using on-demand cryptography. nShield as a Service provides a root of trust for the EncryptRIGHT encryption keys.

The joint solution, which protects both data-at-rest and data-in-motion, helps address customers’ data protection needs and helps them comply with a growing list of data protection regulations. The partnership marks both companies’ continued collaboration on turnkey solutions that simplify application-level data protection with a root of trust to protect sensitive data where it is most exposed and susceptible to breaches.

“We live in the digital era, where always-on, available-everywhere access to data and applications has become a baseline requirement,” said Henry Cheli, president at Prime Factors. “Data is more abundant and more valuable than ever, and business leaders must address the aggressive pace at which sensitive information has become interconnected, distributed, and cloud deployed. As cloud migration trends continue, there are complex and evolving challenges around protecting data. nCipher’s nShield as a Service allows EncryptRIGHT customers to seamlessly incorporate the features of nCipher’s general purpose HSM into their application-level data protection, regardless of whether their deployment model is on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid of both.”

“nShield as a Service is ideal for cloud-first strategies, selective cloud migration, or adding HSM capacity to handle workload spikes,” said Cindy Provin, SVP of Entrust Datacard and GM of nCipher Security. “It allows companies to spin up incremental data protection capacity on demand, as business needs arise, while making it easy to adopt a secure, multi-cloud encryption strategy using the same nShield HSMs organizations deploy onsite today. Our partnership with Prime Factors caters to organizations desiring both security and flexibility, while also meeting their compliance needs.”

About nCipher Security

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, is a leader in the general-purpose hardware security module (HSM) market, empowering world-leading organizations by delivering trust, integrity, and control to their business-critical information and applications. Today’s fast-moving digital environment enhances customer satisfaction, gives competitive advantage and improves operational efficiency – it also multiplies the security risks. Our cryptographic solutions secure emerging technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain, and digital payments and help meet new compliance mandates. We do this using our same proven technology that global organizations depend on today to protect against threats to their sensitive data, network communications, and enterprise infrastructure. We deliver trust for your business-critical applications, ensure the integrity of your data, and put you in complete control – today, tomorrow, always. www.ncipher.com

About Prime Factors

Prime Factors is a global leader in applied data protection software, helping to secure an open and collaborative digital world. Data has never been more plentiful or more valuable, and the protection of sensitive data has never been more complex. However, software solutions from Prime Factors help to simplify the complexities associated with protecting sensitive information. Since 1981, Prime Factors has served more than 1,000 global customers, including 80% of the top financial institutions in North America, with cryptographic software solutions for payments, EDI, and general data protection across a variety of industries. www.primefactors.com Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.