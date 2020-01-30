Bluespring Wealth Partners Starts 2020 With $400 Million Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a series of acquisitions in 2019, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC (Bluespring Wealth Partners) has announced its first deal of 2020. The company, which is focused exclusively on acquiring registered investment adviser and wealth management firms, has partnered with Retirement Wealth Specialists out of Florida.

Established in 1998, Retirement Wealth Specialists is led by Mitchell Walk, President and Co-Founder. The firm has locations in St. Augustine, Longwood, and Sarasota.

“ Retirement Wealth Specialists has an exceptional track record of consistent, above-market growth, and a unique ability to attract and retain clients,” said Stuart Silverman, President of Bluespring Wealth Partners. “ We have the utmost respect for Mitch and his team, and firmly believe our partnership will position the firm for an exciting, new chapter. Retirement Wealth Specialists also has an unparalleled strength of culture that we believe to be a perfect complement to Bluespring.”

The financial professionals of Retirement Wealth Specialists provide a broad range of services to both retail and institutional clients, including tailored investment strategies, tax strategies, and estate planning, among others. Through the scope of operations across both Orlando and Sarasota, the company has established a broad and rapidly expanding network of clients across Central Florida.

“ Bluespring worked closely with us to execute on a transaction structured to fuel our growth and take our business to the next level,” said Walk. “ We now have the resources to strengthen our value proposition, which includes creating an empowering and exciting work environment for our employees and delivering the best possible service to clients.”

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through streamlined and unique succession strategies, Bluespring Wealth Partners is dedicated to the acquisition and servicing of wealth management firms seeking continuity for clients and the business they have built. Bluespring Wealth Partners was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor identification and training, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional-level capital support.

By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring Wealth Partners helps business owners ensure a lasting legacy while preserving the core values on which their firms were built.

Bluespring Wealth Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc.

For more information about Bluespring Wealth Partners, please visit www.bluespringwealth.com.

Appropriately licensed members of Retirement Wealth Specialists offer investment advisory services through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), and offer securities through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Bluespring Wealth, Kestra AS, Kestra IS, and Retirement Wealth Services are affiliated firms of Kestra Financial, Inc.

Kestra Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC; H. Beck, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC; Arden Trust Company; Blue Spring Wealth Partners, LLC; and Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC; all federally registered investment advisers.