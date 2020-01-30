Utah Insurance Department® Selects Prometric® as Exam Content Provider and Delivery Administrator

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prometric is pleased to announce that after a rigorous procurement process, the Utah Insurance Department (“the Department”) has chosen Prometric as their national test delivery partner for its multiple lines of authority. Under the agreement, Prometric will work with the Department to develop a new local testing site in a previously underserved market and offer remote testing administration via our proprietary remote assessment tool, ProProctor®—all increasing exam access to candidates.

Prometric’s CRO Alex Paladino had the following to say regarding the relationship: “Prometric is pleased to have been selected by the Utah Insurance Department to create and administer their insurance licensee exams. They have worked to establish a national standard and best practices in the insurance space, and their focus on ensuring a strong, viable insurance marketplace that serves to better protect the interest of consumers strongly aligns with our own values.”

The partnership with the Utah Insurance Department comes on the heels of other recent Prometric wins in the insurance regulatory industry, including contract awards for licensure testing with the Arizona Department of Insurance and the North Dakota Insurance Department, as well as continuing education administration with the North Carolina Department of Insurance. The Department will receive the same premiere testing benefits as these organizations, including increased access, consistency across all locations, and a close partnership to help ensure a flawless transition.

The Utah Insurance Department's Manager of Producer Licensing, Randy Overstreet, stated, "Utah Insurance is always looking for ways to provide greater testing access to future licensees. We have been impressed by Prometric’s willingness to find new solutions to help us achieve this, and look forward to working together to meet our program’s needs.”

About Prometric

Prometric, a global leader in test development, test delivery and candidate services, enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world’s most secure testing network including 8,000 locations in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of online assessment services. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

About The Utah Insurance Department

The Utah Insurance Department is part of the U.S. insurance regulatory framework, which is a highly coordinated state-based national system designed to protect policyholders, and to serve the greater public interest through the effective regulation of the U.S. insurance marketplace. For more information, visit https://insurance.utah.gov/.