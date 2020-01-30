Midwest Vision Partners Announces Partnership with Specialty Eye Institute

CHICAGO & JACKSON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Vision Partners (“MVP”) is pleased to announce its partnership with Specialty Eye Institute (“SEI”). This represents MVP’s fourth partnership and bolsters its presence in both Michigan and Ohio. MVP is a people-focused eye care management services organization backed by Alpine Investors committed to partnering with leading ophthalmologists and optometrists to build the preeminent platform in the Midwest region. MVP’s partnership with SEI expands its network to 35 locations across Michigan and Ohio with 71 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services.

Specialty Eye Institute was founded in 1978 by Dr. Paul Ernest in Jackson, MI and currently employs approximately 208 support staff across 10 clinical locations. For more than 40 years, SEI has been recognized as an innovator within the industry. Since its founding, SEI has focused on placing patients first, investing in technology and researching new treatments and techniques to provide patients with the best possible eye care. Dr. Paul Ernest stated, “Midwest Vision Partners’ focus on patients and their leadership team’s deep healthcare expertise made it clear that they are the right partner to help SEI grow in a complex operating environment. We are excited about the partnership and the opportunity to collaborate with the high-quality practices already in MVP’s network.” Dr. Paul Ernest will be joining MVP’s Board of Directors, working alongside Dr. Lawrence Lohman of Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons, Dr. William Wiley of Cleveland Eye Clinic and Dr. Gary Keoleian of Michigan Eye Institute.

MVP’s CEO Joseph Giles remarked, “This is a special day for all of us at Midwest Vision Partners. Dr. Paul Ernest has built an incredible legacy as one of the country’s leading experts in the field of ophthalmology. I would also like to thank Dr. Kevin Lavery who was instrumental in supporting the culmination of our partnership. We welcome the physicians and staff of Specialty Eye Institute to the MVP family.”

MVP is eager to provide the same opportunity for other eye care providers in Michigan, Ohio and the broader Midwest. If you are interested in learning more about what Midwest Vision Partners can do for you, please contact MVP’s COO, Jorge Lopez, at jlopez@midwestvision.com.

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners’ (“MVP”) mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on improving patients’ vision to help people live their best lives. MVP’s network consists of 5 practices and 71 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services at 35 locations. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco based private equity firm focused on software and services businesses. For more information about Midwest Vision Partners, please visit https://www.midwestvision.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst™ strategy includes a CEO-in-Training™ and CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine recruits and places high caliber executives into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.