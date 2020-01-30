Women’s Plus-Size Retailer Avenue Taps Happy Returns for In-Person Returns and Reverse Logistics

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Happy Returns today announced a partnership to provide in-person returns and reverse logistics for Avenue, the 37-year-old women’s plus size clothing retailer recently relaunched as a digital-only brand. Customers can return Avenue purchases made online to any of Happy Returns’ more than 700 Return Bar locations nationwide without the hassle of printing, labeling, or boxing the return item. Refunds are initiated immediately.

“Offering our shoppers Happy Returns for returning online purchases is a core part of our digital-only strategy, said Phil Ryan, CEO of Avenue. “We expect Happy Returns’ solution for returns in person will help us succeed without a physical retail presence.”

“Avenue has been a leader in plus size apparel for decades, and we are thrilled to support their transition to becoming a digital-only brand” said David Sobie, CEO and Co-Founder, Happy Returns. “Our Return Bar network will provide a consistent experience for Avenue shoppers who have come to expect the ease, speed and convenience of returning to stores.”

More than 9,000 retailers closed stores in 2019, a trend which has continued with more than 750 store closures already announced in early 2020. 1Storied brands are shedding legacy store networks and embracing digital retailing; in the process, they require services that can recreate the omnichannel experience that customers have grown accustomed to, particularly for returns. Online shopping generates return rates that are 3-4x higher than brick-and-mortar stores, so brands transitioning to digital-only strategies must consider solutions to maintain the customer return experience and contain the costs associated with increased return volume. Delivering a satisfying returns experience to customers is particularly key: more than 75% of consumers feel returns are the most painful part of buying online2, and 87% of shoppers are unlikely to buy again from a brand after a poor return experience3.

Avenue joins premium online and omni-channel retailers such as American Giant, City Chic, Cuts Clothing, Draper James, Everlane, Hips & Curves, REVOLVE, Rothy’s, and others that benefit from Happy Returns’ innovative approach to returns.

About Happy Returns

Happy Returns provides comprehensive return solutions for the world's leading online and omni-channel retailers and their customers. With Happy Returns' software and reverse logistics, retailers offer customers a best-in-class branded online return and exchange flow as well as the maximum flexibility for returning purchases. Shoppers enjoy multiple ways to return: in-person via Happy Returns' nationwide network of 700 Return Bar locations, through the retailers' own stores, or by carrier. Happy Returns provides aggregated shipping and logistics across all channels with optimized disposition to destinations of the retailers' choice; all with comprehensive reporting and analytics. The result is a best-in-class experience for customers (NPS® of 95) with maximum value for retailers.

Happy Returns' co-founders met at HauteLook/NordstromRack.com, where they led the creation and launch of the highly successful Return-to-Rack program, in which HauteLook and NordstromRack.com shoppers return online purchases to Nordstrom Rack physical stores. Happy Returns is based in Santa Monica, California and its investors include PayPal, USVP, Upfront Ventures, and Lowercase Capital. For more information, visit www.happyreturns.com or email info@happyreturns.com.