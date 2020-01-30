TransAct Secures New BOHA! Solutions Order with National Contract Food Service Management Company Covering 100 Locations

HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq:TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured a new BOHA! agreement with a growing national contract food service management company for deployment of the BOHA! system at 100 of their locations. The company expects approximately 50 locations will go live this year and the remainder throughout 2021.

The complete system deployment will include the BOHA!™ Labeling SaaS-based app and TransAct Enterprise Management System (“TEMS”) alongside the BOHA! Terminal as well as TransAct service and TransAct specifically designed labels. The national contract food service management company will use the system at their healthcare, corporate dining, senior living, college sports, and pro sports venues for grab n go labeling, date code labeling and to digitize and host their standard operating procedures (SOPs) using BOHA! Media Library. Any new venues won by the customer will now include BOHA! solutions. TransAct estimates the total annual recurring review per unit (“ARPU”) per site will be $800 per year. The customer is also evaluating two additional BOHA! applications, BOHA! Sense and BOHA! Temp to manage their equipment temperature monitoring and to improve their Food Safety Temperature taking compliance.

“Contract Food Service Management companies are in need of an automated, digitized labeling system for both food safety and grab n go product offerings. Our BOHA! solution is easily customized using our label app to provide the needed labeling capabilities along with the use of BOHA! Media Library function to host their standard operating procedures,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “Our technology, which is implemented across a wide variety of food service models from quick-service restaurants to convenience stores and food service operators has proven to be an integral part of our customers’ businesses, helping to simplify labor and lower costs.”

BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Inventory Management, Timers, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Management in one fully-integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations as they continue to evolve. BOHA! Terminal includes TEMS (TransAct Enterprise Management System) to ensure only approved apps and functions are available on the device.

For more information on the Company’s BOHA! ecosystem, please visit www.transact-tech.com/restaurant-solutions/boha.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, , and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

BOHA! is a trademark of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other similar words. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, customer acceptance and market share gains, both domestically and internationally, in the face of substantial competition from competitors that have broader lines of products and greater financial resources; our competitors introducing new products into the marketplace; our ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and the acceptance of such products in the marketplace; our dependence on significant customers; our dependence on significant vendors; dependence on contract manufacturers for the assembly of a large portion of our products in Asia; our ability to protect intellectual property; our ability to recruit and retain quality employees as the Company grows; our dependence on third parties for sales outside the United States, including Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and Asia; the economic and political conditions in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and Asia; marketplace acceptance of new products; risks associated with foreign operations; the availability of third-party components at reasonable prices; price wars or other significant pricing pressures affecting the Company's products in the United States or abroad; risks associated with potential future acquisitions; the risk that our new line of food safety and oil and gas products will not drive increased adoption by customers; and other risk factors detailed in TransAct's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.