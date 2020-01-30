Reblaze Technologies LTD. is pleased to announce its partnership with Us Media Netherlands

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Reblaze’s ongoing global expansion, a new strategic partnership was signed between Reblaze and Us Media - a leading online web services provider in the Netherlands.

After opening local offices in Singapore and the United States, Reblaze is working hard to increase its global reach. To do so, Reblaze is partnering with Tier 1 partners in order to supply its customers with the best solutions for protecting their web assets. This includes partnering with local service providers that can supply Reblaze’s products to their customers.

“We were looking for the best service provider that can represent Reblaze’s values and supply the best support to the local market,” said Reblaze’s CEO and Co-Founder, Eyal Hayardeny. “Us Media was the obvious choice for the Netherlands as they are not only a top service provider but also extremely dedicated to their customers’ success, and that is what Reblaze is looking for.”

About Us Media:

Established in 1997 and based in the Netherlands’ capital Amsterdam, Us Media is a software company with decades of experience, that offers a wide variety of technical and creative services for business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). Us Media builds innovative software platforms with a focus on Web, Mobile, Cloud & Security. Amongst these services are cloud-native applications, web applications, large websites, and complex IT solutions. Clients include world-class startups, multinationals, agencies, government, not-for-profit and more.

For more information about Us Media: https://www.usmedia.nl/en/

About Reblaze:

Reblaze is a cloud-based, fully managed security solution provider for sites, web applications, services, and APIs. Its unified and proprietary technology solution is fully integrated with AWS, Azure, Google and Digital Ocean, and combines Machine Learning, adaptive threat detection, and dedicated Virtual Private Clouds to protect client assets from Internet threats. It offers next-gen WAF, autoscaling DoS/DDoS protection, Bot Management, API Security, CDN integration, real-time traffic control via its intuitive web-based management console, and more. Biometric human detection and Behavioral Analysis identifies and blocks even sophisticated modern bots that mimic human actions and can evade traditional bot mitigation solutions. In addition to its international partner network, Reblaze has offices in the U.S., Singapore, and Israel.

For more information on Reblaze: https://www.reblaze.com