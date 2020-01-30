Yellowbrick Data Teams with MicroStrategy to Empower Enterprise Organizations with an Intelligence Everywhere™ Solution Designed for High Speed & Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yellowbrick Data, the world’s only modern analytical data warehouse built for the hybrid cloud, today announced a technology partnership with MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a global provider of enterprise analytics software and services, that provides the market with a new integration of a Yellowbrick Data warehouse and MicroStrategy 2020™, MicroStrategy’s flagship enterprise analytics platform.

The combination of Yellowbrick Data’s modern analytical database and MicroStrategy 2020 is designed to bring actionable insights to the workforce, while enabling significantly faster performance for complex queries and support for high user concurrency. Yellowbrick Data will be showcasing the combined Yellowbrick Data/MicroStrategy offering at MicroStrategy World™ 2020, Booth #110, February 4-6, 2020, in Orlando, FL. To request a demo or meeting, click here.

“MicroStrategy’s technology partnership with Yellowbrick Data helps enterprise customers to make faster decisions based on their valuable data, no matter where it resides—on-prem, in the cloud, or both,” said Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “We believe enterprise organizations should have the choice of where to deploy their analytics platform without compromising functionality. Our fully featured analytics platform, when combined with the Yellowbrick Hybrid Cloud Data Warehouse, delivers truly modern analytics experiences that make it easier for users to become hyper-productive in the tools and applications they already rely on every day to take important actions faster.”

Benefits of the technology partnership include:

Actionable insights with MicroStrategy 2020 and HyperIntelligence®, dossiers, pixel-perfect dashboards, and self-service analytics

Multi-cloud support at high query speeds, as well as multiple deployment options for MicroStrategy’s fully featured platform

platform Fast performance at lower cost, with the ability to scale flexibly according to user needs

Support for thousands of concurrent users and the ability to scale to petabytes of data

Support for simultaneous, mixed workloads, including real-time inserts of IoT and OLTP data

“We’re excited to join forces with MicroStrategy to meet modern analytics and data warehouse demands. Many enterprises are hindered by traditional data warehouses that are overloaded and unable to support ad hoc queries cost-effectively,” said Allen Holmes, Vice President of Business Development at Yellowbrick Data. “Through Yellowbrick Data’s collaboration with MicroStrategy, our customers can leverage real-time actionable insights, with the speed and scale required to focus on maximizing revenue, margins, and overall business efficiency.”

Availability

The joint Yellowbrick Data and MicroStrategy gateway is currently available for on-premises or cloud deployment or both. For more information, please contact Yellowbrick Data Sales at sales@yellowbrick.com.

MicroStrategy World 2020

Yellowbrick Data will also be presenting at the MicroStrategy 2020 demo theatre on-site at MicroStrategy World 2020. Please stop by the session – Power Your Insights with Speed, Scale and Real-Time Data, and visit our booth #110. Join or follow the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #analytics2020.

Additional Resources

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick powers the data-driven enterprise with the world’s only modern data warehouse designed for hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. Yellowbrick sets a new standard for the data warehouse. Built from the ground up to be self-managing and to provide unmatched performance with petabytes of data, Yellowbrick can support thousands of concurrent users performing complex ad hoc queries and running sophisticated reports. Through its unique hybrid cloud architecture, Yellowbrick natively manages large, difficult-to-migrate datasets where they reside—either on premises or in the cloud, all with a price/performance metric that surpasses any data warehouse, traditional or cloud-based.

©2020. All rights reserved. Yellowbrick Data is a trademark owned by Yellowbrick Data. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.