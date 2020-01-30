Copyright Clearance Center Adds ‘Touch-Free’ Workflow to RightsLink® for Scientific Communications

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces a new ‘touch-free’ workflow feature to its market-leading transformative agreement workflow solution, RightsLink® for Scientific Communications.

RightsLink now offers increased support for Read and Publish, Publish and Read, Pure OA and other transformative agreements with a ‘touch-free’ workflow that doesn’t require author involvement, fundamentally changing the way these agreements are managed. This not only expedites publication to support mandates such as Plan S, but it also improves transparency, reduces friction for the author, and lowers costs for all parties. Institutions and funders also can now streamline Article Processing Charge (APC) payments by automating the process.

RightsLink for Scientific Communications supports publishers with flexible workflows for easy management, collection, and reporting on a variety of publication charges. Designed for maximum scalability across large enterprises and society publishers with growing Open Access programs, RightsLink for Scientific Communications is an author- and institution-aware solution that helps publishers quickly model and support a variety of agreements, from the simple to the complex, in collaboration with their institutional and funder stakeholders. Designed by experts in Open Access publishing and licensing, RightsLink for Scientific Communications is used by more than 30 of the world’s leading publishers and over 100 institutions, representing nearly 2,000 journals and authors from 125 countries.

“Many Open Access agreements require immediate and automatic OA publishing of eligible manuscripts without author involvement in a funding or payment workflow,” said Gretchen Gasser-Ellis, Vice President and Managing Director, Publisher Solutions, CCC. “RightsLink allows this to happen in a seamless manner, ensuring compliance with institution- and consortium-specific agreements as well as broader funding mandates such as Plan S.”

“Keeping our business in sync with the evolving OA mandates is a priority for scholarly publishers of all sizes,” said Christiane Notarmarco, Publisher, BMJ. “By offering a touch-free workflow through RightsLink for Scientific Communications, we simplify the author, institution and funder experience when processing APCs for our OA journals.”

CCC and Outsell, Inc., the voice of the data, information and analytics economy, recently hosted an interactive, strategic discussion with senior industry executives on ‘The Future of Science’ and what it means for all stakeholders in London. The program featured senior policy makers, scholarly and society publishers, funders, institutions and researchers focused on the value chain, implicit and explicit reward systems, and what may need to shift to improve scientific research. To guide the discussion, CCC and Outsell collaborated to produce a detailed map of the research ecosystem and an accompanying report highlighting stakeholders, contributions and rewards, and suggesting areas of opportunity. The map does not construct a new, ideal process but rather reflects today’s common language and understanding of the ecosystem from the perspective of each stakeholder.

CCC is an active partner in the information industry’s transition from subscription content to hybrid and pure Open Access content. For years CCC has brought together key Open Access stakeholders from the author, publisher, institution, funding, and vendor communities through roundtables, panel events, webinars, podcasts, and published pieces. CCC is a member of OASPA (Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association), ALPSP (Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers), STM (International Association of STM Publishers) and SSP (Society of Scholarly Publishing).

ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiary RightsDirect, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information is integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass. with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.