NextGen Healthcare Announces Partnership with Doctible

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Doctible, a platform that enables healthcare providers to receive real-time feedback from patients while automating back-office tasks. Doctible is an add-on platform that seamlessly integrates with the NextGen Office® cloud-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) system to help small practices stimulate loyalty and support growth.

Doctible enables practices to retain patients and grow through its comprehensive communications suite. The suite helps practices boost their online reputation and leverage HIPAA compliant texting for more efficient communication. Doctible also provides fully-customizable appointment reminders to prevent no-shows and bring the practice into the modern era. Components of the suite include:

Reputation Management – In an era when online reviews are increasingly used to select a healthcare provider, this easy-to-use platform helps enhance a practice’s reputation.

– In an era when online reviews are increasingly used to select a healthcare provider, this easy-to-use platform helps enhance a practice’s reputation. Smart Reminders and Communication – This platform ensures patients receive the right message at the right time to minimize missed appointments.

“We are very excited to partner with NextGen Healthcare and its best-in-class practice management system for small providers,” said Ajit Viswanathan, Doctible’s Chief Executive Officer. “The integrated experience empowers practices with a fully-automated platform that helps increase patient loyalty while reducing no-shows.”

“While NextGen HealthCare is continuously innovating organically, partnerships can be a fast and economical means to expanding capabilities to benefit our clients,” said John S. Beck, Chief Solutions Officer and Executive Vice President for NextGen Healthcare. “Our partnership with Doctible will enable small practices using NextGen Office to grow while providing improved care for their patients.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Doctible, Inc.

Doctible’s mission is to help private practices grow and be efficient using technology. By offering its leading patient relationship management platform, practices can easily manage patient communication and increase patient retention through Doctible’s integrated platform, thereby increasing practice efficiency and reducing administrative costs while attracting new patients. Founded in 2013, Doctible is currently deployed at thousands of healthcare practices across the nation and is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. Learn more at www.doctible.com.

