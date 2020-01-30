INSERTING and REPLACING i2c and Najm Bring Apple Pay® to Najm Prepaid Reloadable Cardholders in the Middle East

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insert after third paragraph of release issued Jan. 29, 2020:

“The launch of Apple Pay is an important advancement in innovation and convenience for Najm Prepaid customers,” said Rasool Hujair, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Finance. “We appreciate the efforts and cooperation by i2c in delivering Apple Pay, helping to make Najm the first and only prepaid provider with this capability in the UAE market.”

Also, insert additional contact:

Amy Bilek (MAF Finance)

Communications & Brand Manager, Najm

Amy.bilek@maf.co.ae

The corrected release reads:

I2C AND NAJM BRING APPLE PAY® TO NAJM PREPAID RELOADABLE CARDHOLDERS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Offering an easy, secure and private way to pay

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and open banking technology, together with Najm, a provider of financial solutions, today introduce Apple Pay® to Najm Prepaid cardholders in the Middle East. Apple Pay is transforming payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay. With Najm prepaid reloadable cards and Apple Pay on iPhone®, customers can make fast and convenient purchases in stores, in apps and on websites.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a prepaid card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

The implementation of the program with Najm Prepaid and Apple Pay took 90 days to bring to market using i2c’s highly configurable and flexible technology platform. This enabled Najm to deliver a better customer experience through innovative programs such as virtual cards and digital wallets.

“The launch of Apple Pay is an important advancement in innovation and convenience for Najm Prepaid customers,” said Rasool Hujair, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Finance. “We appreciate the efforts and cooperation by i2c in delivering Apple Pay, helping to make Najm the first and only prepaid provider with this capability in the UAE market.”

“We strive to make the complex simple to enable clients such as Najm to get to market quickly with differentiated and timely service offerings such as Apple Pay,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. “With Najm and MAF’s regional expertise and our global agile technology we’ll continue to deliver exciting new, best-in-class programs for consumers.”

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/ae/apple-pay/

About Majid Al Futtaim Finance (MAF)/Najm

Enabling great moments for our customers since 2008, Majid Al Futtaim Finance has been striving to help customers achieve more with financial solutions tailored to their specific needs. At MAF, every process, system and solution revolves around the customer experience. From innovative products with a branchless business model to global customer service standards, Najm is enabling payments for customers by creating relevant, effortless and enriching experiences every day. MAF offers consumer and corporate financial tools including; credit cards, prepaid cards, corporate travel and entertainment expense management programs, incentive and redemption programs and a retail and online prepaid marketplace platform.

To learn more about MAF/Najm visit www.najm.ae

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital payments and open banking industry with a multi-function platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced “building block” processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions—all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.