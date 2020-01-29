Biocom Announces FedEx as New Purchasing Group Platinum Supplier of Shipping Services

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocom, the association representing the life science industry of California, today announced that its group purchasing organization (GPO) forged a new alliance with FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) to offer Biocom members exclusive offerings on shipping services.

“We are proud to offer our members a wide range of new competitive shipping services, including discounts on freight,” said Joseph Panetta, president and chief executive officer of Biocom. “We anticipate working closely with the team at FedEx to continue to build out additional industry specific services as our relationship evolves. In the meantime, we are eager for our members to begin taking advantage of this new discount with the world leader in logistics and shipping services.”

The contract will initiate February 1, 2020, and will provide comprehensive shipping programs for Biocom Purchasing Group members. By leveraging the purchasing power of more than 1,300 members, Biocom Purchasing Group ensured the savings program was extensively vetted and that member needs of all sizes were adequately met on a local and global level.

“The Biocom Purchasing Group has a strong connection to its members and reputation in the industry. This offering is really innovative and fits well with what we’ve come to know of Biocom and their members,” said Cliff Tillman, director for FedEx Healthcare. “We are excited to have been selected in the RFP process and look forward to serving the Biocom membership.”

About Biocom

Biocom is the largest, most experienced leader and advocate for California’s life science sector. We work on behalf of more than 1,300 members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs, and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.

Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, satellite offices in Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, and has a continuous staff presence in Sacramento. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.

For more information on Biocom, please visit our website at www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (@BIOCOMCA).

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $69 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 490,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.