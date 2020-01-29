NACA Announces MOU with DHS, DOT Against Human Trafficking

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Air Carrier Association (NACA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation (DOT) to help combat human trafficking in partnership with the aviation industry. The partnership aims to raise general awareness and increase reporting of suspicious activity through education and training of aviation industry personnel.

“NACA is proud to join the U.S. government’s efforts to combat human trafficking,” said NACA President George Novak. “This MOU between NACA and DHS and DOT solidifies the partnership between government and industry and deepens our cooperation on this crucial effort. We look forward to working with the government to educate aviation industry personnel to provide protection for the victims of human trafficking and better cooperate with law enforcement.”

The Blue Lightning Initiative (BLI) was initiated to coordinate and enhance the efforts of DHS and DOT to bring an end to human trafficking. BLI protects victims of human trafficking and encourages their cooperation with law enforcement through information on immigration relief and other forms of victim assistance. In concert with training programs for thousands of Federal, State local and international law enforcement, as well as for aviation industry personnel, BLI aims to discourage human trafficking activity by helping the transportation industry recognize the signs of suspicious activity and report them to law enforcement.

The MOU provides for the use of official logos on educational materials and establishes an opportunity for government staff to attend top-level NACA meetings to distribute and discuss information regarding the Initiative. Both parties believe the increased awareness driven by the MOU will enhance industry participation in BLI and bring us closer to the goal of ending human trafficking.

To read the MOU, please visit NACA’s website here: https://naca.aero/naca-signs-mou-with-dhs-and-dot-against-human-trafficking/.

ABOUT NACA

Founded in 1962, NACA is a trade association comprised of air carriers certificated under Title 14, Part 121 of the Code of Federal Regulations. Our members are a diverse group of air carriers, providing scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services. NACA carriers fill a unique niche in the air carrier industry, offering services in response to ever-changing demands from the U.S. military, the traveling public, and businesses. NACA members include: Air Transport International, Amerijet, Allegiant Air, Atlas Air, Everts Air Cargo, Frontier Airlines, Kalitta Air, Lynden Air Cargo, Miami Air International, Northern Air Cargo, Omni Air International, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Swift Air, USA Jet Airlines, Western Global Airlines, and World Atlantic Airlines.