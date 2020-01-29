Shriners Hospitals for Children and UC Davis Health Consider a Closer Alliance

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leaders from Shriners Hospitals for Children and UC Davis Health have entered into talks to consider ways that their partnership can positively impact the care of children in the region. The goal of the talks is to build on the success of the partnership between these two organizations that dates back to the early 1990s, when the Shriners made the decision to build a new, multi-disciplinary hospital in Sacramento.

The current Affiliation Agreement between Shriners Hospitals and UC Davis, in place since 1997, made it possible to jointly achieve nationally recognized programs and treatment specialties as well as attract and retain internationally recognized doctors and scientists. Together, the Northern California Shriners Hospital and the UC Davis Children’s Hospital rank as one of the nation’s top 10 providers of pediatric orthopedic care by U.S. News and World Report.

The recent decision by the Shriners Hospitals for Children Board of Trustees to significantly expand programs in Sacramento paves the way for the development of a pediatric powerhouse. “I know people often say it, but as Shriners we mean it - our mission reflects a commitment to improving the lives of children. The decision to establish a national pediatric center of excellence in the heart of Northern California is an investment in the lives of kids today and for generations to come,” said Jerry G. Gantt, Chairman of the SHC Board of Trustees. Both organizations share the commitment to providing the highest quality of patient care, to teaching the next generation of health care providers and to scientific research focused on improving clinical outcomes.

“We now have the opportunity to explore a range of programmatic and organizational options that will build upon our tremendous success so far,” said Brad Simmons, Interim CEO of UC Davis Health. “The working collaboration between UC Davis Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospital, across the street, has already resulted in the development of nation-leading pediatric care and brought new research to families in our region. We are excited to explore more ways we can provide more care to more children in the community.”

Representatives of Shriners Hospitals for Children and UC Davis Health have initiated robust exploratory discussions.

“Our discussions are focused on how we can better serve the next generation of children. Our goal is to build on the accomplishments that the existing partnership has made possible and to identify new and innovative ways to ensure that children with complex needs have access to exceptional medical care,” said Margaret Bryan, administrator and CEO at the Northern California Shriners Hospital.

It is expected that a future course for the partnership will be identified in the next six to nine months.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Located at 2425 Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California is a regional pediatric medical center providing care to children with orthopaedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns, cleft lip, scars from any cause, gastro-intestinal diseases, ano-rectal disorders, chest wall malformations and other complex surgical needs. Admission is based on age and diagnosis. Care is provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For further information call (916) 453-2000 or go online to www.shrinerschildrens.org.

About UC Davis Children’s Hospital

UC Davis Children’s Hospital is part of UC Davis Health and the Sacramento region’s only nationally ranked hospital providing care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with primary, specialty, subspecialty and critical care. It includes the Central Valley’s only pediatric emergency department and Level 1 children’s surgery center. The 120-bed children’s hospital includes the state-of-the-art 49 bed neonatal and 24-bed pediatric intensive care and pediatric cardiac intensive care units. UC Davis Children’s Hospital is a part of UC Davis Medical Center. For more information, visit children.ucdavis.edu.