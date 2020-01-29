Morgan Stanley Joins the World Economic Forum’s Global Plastic Action Partnership to Help Reduce Plastic Waste

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing (the Institute) today announced that it has joined the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), a platform previously launched at the World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Summit, whose members are working together to reduce plastic waste and pollution around the world. GPAP brings together businesses, international donors, national and local governments, community groups and world-class experts seeking circular solutions and address the problems of plastic pollution in our environment.

Collaboration with the GPAP platform is a significant step in Morgan Stanley’s Plastic Waste Resolution which was announced last April. The Morgan Stanley Plastic Waste Resolution represents a strategic, firmwide commitment to catalyze, support and help scale the innovations and business-based solutions to reduce plastic waste. By 2030, these efforts will help prevent, reduce and remove 50 million metric tons of plastic waste from entering our rivers, oceans, landscapes and landfills. Recognizing that the challenge of plastic waste is a systemic issue that requires innovation, business model optimization and financing, Morgan Stanley is committed to working with diverse stakeholders to help address the challenge.

“We are very pleased to join GPAP and its founding members in the fight to reduce plastic waste both regionally and globally,” said Audrey Choi, Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Stanley. “ We look forward to collaborating closely with GPAP and other actors on ways to promote the shift toward a circular plastics economy, and to help drive transformational action and impact on a global scale.”

This collaboration will help provide resources needed to create scalable and sustainable solutions in local communities worldwide to combat the growing issue of plastic waste. Morgan Stanley joins GPAP as a Platform Member, a group of influential leaders and decision-makers dedicated to making a world free of plastic waste and pollution a reality.

“Morgan Stanley has joined GPAP at a critical time,” said Kristin Hughes, GPAP Director and Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum. “Around the world, solutions and innovations to combat plastic pollution are ready to be scaled up and deployed to achieve tremendous progress. We look forward to working with Morgan Stanley to connect these high-potential solutions with the resources that they urgently need to protect nature and humanity from the devastating impact of plastic pollution.”

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP)

The Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) is a global public-private platform for collaboration to help translate political and corporate commitment to address plastic pollution into tangible strategies and investible action plans. GPAP brings together government, business, civil societies and think tanks to stop plastic pollution from source to sea by 2025, by fast-tracking circular economy solutions. GPAP is hosted by the World Economic Forum and supported by governments and the private sector. Learn more about GPAP’s vision, governance and portfolio of work at www.weforum.org/gpap and follow GPAP on Twitter at @PlasticImpact

