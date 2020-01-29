Coushatta Casino Resort Selects Orion for Hospitality Voice Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Labs Inc., provider of the award-winning Orion voice-enabled platform for real-time workforce communication and collaboration, today announced that Coushatta Casino Resort has selected the Orion Voice Platform to enhance team operations efficiency. Orion provides a full suite of hospitality solutions to enhance guest satisfaction including team communications, AI workflows such as language translation and emergency alerts, web-based dispatch, and indoor positioning services.

Coushatta Casino Resort is a premier casino resort featuring the largest gaming floor in the Lake Charles market, multiple hotels, fine dining, live entertainment, and more, employing over 2,000 staff. “Our resort hotels provide premium accommodations to over a million guests every year, and we seek solutions that maximize guest satisfaction,” said Trisha Newell, Executive Director of Hospitality at Coushatta Casino Resort. “The Orion platform enables our hospitality teams to provide a high level of service for our guests and operate at peak efficiency.”

“Coushatta Casino Resort’s large, mobile workforce requires constant real-time communications to provide excellent service,” said Gregory Taylor, President and COO of Orion. “We are proud to help Coushatta Casino Resort conduct business more effectively and serve their customers at scale.”

About Coushatta Casino Resort

Coushatta Casino Resort is a premier casino resort in Kinder, Louisiana featuring the largest gaming floor in the Lake Charles market, luxury accommodations, fine dining, live entertainment, and more. Phone 800-584-7263 for more information or visit the website at www.ccrla.com.

About Orion

Orion Labs Inc. helps global enterprises transform their business using the power of Voice. Orion delivers instant and secure voice and location communication on its award-winning Voice Platform which includes AI Workflows, advanced location services, managed devices, and software integrations. Orion was recently named an IDC Innovator and won a 2019 Edison Award for Materials Science & Engineering. For more information, visit www.orionlabs.io.

Stay in touch with Orion | Facebook | Twitter | Blog