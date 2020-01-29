Warehousing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Supply Demand Imbalance Will Inflate Buyers Procurement Expenses | SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global warehousing services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 160 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 125-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Warehousing Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

Buyers from the pharmaceutical and food industries are exhibiting an exponential demand for refrigerated warehousing services to store perishable goods. The volume of such perishable goods is perpetually increasing owing to the increase in the online sales of groceries and the development of biologic drugs. This is increasing the scopes of spend growth in the global warehousing services market.

Plans of expansion and the emergence of newer players in the organized retail sector are expected to drive spend growth in the warehousing services market in APAC. Meanwhile, in the US, consumer’s affinity towards buying goods via different online platforms will create demand in the warehousing services market in the region.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Insights into the market price trends

The supply-demand imbalance in warehousing services will inflate the procurement costs for buyers.

Factors such as trade tensions between China and the US will result in a significant rise in prices of construction materials such as steel and aluminum which will drive construction costs. This will impact the prices of warehousing services.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

Bundling of services

Buyers will benefit from engaging with service providers who provide one-stop solutions by bundling warehousing services with transportation and packaging services. This allows buyers to negotiate better on the price of services and reduce overall logistics costs and operational risks involved in coordinating with multiple vendors for different services.

Attain supply assurance

Buyers from the retail sector will face fluctuating demand for warehousing services because of factors such as seasonality of the demand for their products. To tackle such uncertainties, buyers must partner with warehousing service providers who have the requisite capacity to ensure supply for meeting their demand fluctuation requirements. This will also reduce the need to engage with multiple service providers in an ad-hoc manner, thereby reducing the overall procurement expenditure for buyers.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the warehousing services market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Warehousing services market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the warehousing services market

Regional spend opportunity for warehousing service providers

Warehousing service providers cost structure

Warehousing services pricing models analysis

Warehousing services procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the warehousing services market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal