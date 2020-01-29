Amerant Partners With First Bankcard to Offer Consumer, Commercial Payment Solutions

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerant has partnered with First Bankcard, a division of First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), to issue comprehensive payment solutions for the Company’s consumer and commercial customers. First Bankcard is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced credit card issuers, serving approximately 200 financial institutions, co-brand and affinity partners nationwide.

“Keeping the convenience and satisfaction of our valued customers in mind, we are proud to announce this new partnership with First Bankcard in order to further enhance our clientele’s options,” said Millar Wilson, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Amerant. “This new partnership will continue to open new doors for the individuals and businesses that make up our community, as well as for our bank.”

Through Amerant’s partnership with First Bankcard, the Company will offer customers Platinum, Signature and Secured consumer credit card options, along with Small Business credit cards, VOX® for Mid-Size companies, and Large Commercial credit cards.

“FNBO welcomes the opportunity to support Amerant’s efforts to provide a diverse portfolio of financial solutions to its consumer and commercial customers,” said Jerry J. O’Flanagan, executive vice president, Consumer Banking, at First National Bank of Omaha. “We believe that combining Amerant’s personalized focus with our extensive experience in providing payment solutions will greatly benefit the bank’s current and future customers.”

Amerant, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, has 26 banking centers in its network, with 18 in South Florida, eight in Houston, Texas, and two loan production offices in New York, as well as Dallas, Texas.

