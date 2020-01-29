GRC Announces New Business Collaboration with Avaso to Deliver Worldwide Support for Complete Immersion-cooled Data Centers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, today announced a new business collaboration with Avaso (Avaso Technology Solutions, Inc.) , an IT solutions provider with global service delivery and warranty capabilities.

Through this collaboration, Avaso will provide installation and maintenance services, as well as offer extended warranty coverage for GRC's ICEraQ™, ICEtank™, HASHtank™, and HASHraQ™ liquid immersion-cooling systems to customers in 150+ countries. In addition to servicing GRC’s systems, the service extends to the OEM immersed servers as well, enabling a single point of contact for maintenance and warranty related events.

"I'm enthusiastic that we are extending our service and maintenance capabilities to deliver faster response times and eliminate language barriers across the world,” said Jerry Mayfield, Vice President, Customer Experience at GRC. “GRC’s global customers require these capabilities of their mission critical operations, and we are pleased to be giving them the service and support to ensure data center uptime.”

Avaso will provide local service technicians, who speak the local language, to GRC customers who will experience faster response times for maintenance and services, from a simple filter replacement to a full data center installation effort, as well as cost savings for parts, labor, and travel. Avaso will provide data centers using GRC’s immersion cooling solutions with a consistent standard of service, especially beneficial for companies with a multi-national data center footprint. This level of support provided to GRC’s customers will enable them with a significant opportunity to scale and grow their data centers, while trusting in the service they receive.

“On behalf of our entire global team, I’m very excited about launching this global services partnership with GRC,” said Rich Van Doorn, Avaso’s Chief Revenue Officer and President, Americas. “We have made a significant investment to become fully immersed in understanding GRC’s systems and technologies and have built a comprehensive business practice prepared to support any service requirement. We collectively believe this is the very best delivery model within the immersion cooling space today, and happily make this investment because of the advantages of their solution on the six continents and in the 150+ countries where we today provide last mile support.”

About GRC

GRC is the immersion cooling authority™. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in seventeen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other Edge Computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.