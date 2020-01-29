Organic Garage Enters Into an Agreement With Uber Affiliate Cornershop

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: OG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Cornershop to utilize the digital app or website for the online ordering and delivery of groceries from all Organic Garage retail locations. The go-live date is scheduled for January 29th, 2020 as Organic Garage becomes Cornershop’s second official grocery partner in Canada after Walmart (NYSE: WMT).

Cornershop is an on-demand grocery app that first launched in Chile and Mexico in 2015. The app allows users to order groceries for delivery in as little as 60 minutes, and has recently expanded into Canada and Peru. Visit www.cornershopapp.com for more information. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) announced an acquisition of majority ownership in Cornershop in October 2019. The transaction closing is subject to regulatory approval.

Under the data sharing agreement, prices on the Cornershop platform will reflect Organic Garage’s regularly priced on-shelf and flyer merchandise. As a Cornershop partner, Organic Garage will offer its customers a significantly reduced service fee in comparison to non-partner companies. Customers can also subscribe to Cornershop Pop for $99 per year for free delivery on every order over $40 and to access additional discounts. The data sharing agreement for retail pricing is the first step in the partnership and will culminate in product availability information on the app at a later date as Organic Garage transitions to an automatic replenishment system for its retail stores.

Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage commented, “It is important for any retailer to review how to best serve its existing and future customer bases while also determining how to best grow those bases; partnering with Cornershop will allow us to do both. After extensively researching what other grocery retailers are doing for online sales and the possibility of developing an in-house application, we feel that the best and most economical route is to utilize a third-party platform like Cornershop. We are excited to offer this service not only to our existing customers, but especially to new customers who don’t currently have an Organic Garage location close by. Having a 10km delivery radius around each of our existing locations allows us to cover a much larger percentage of the population of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that we are not currently servicing with a bricks and mortar location. This partnership will allow us to take our offer of “Healthier Food for Less” to a greater audience as we continue to roll-out our award-winning physical store locations.”

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSX-V: OG) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value- focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto and operates a highly efficient supply chain through its centralized distribution centre. The company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

About Cornershop

Cornershop is an on-demand grocery app that first launched in Chile and Mexico in 2015. The app allows users to order groceries for delivery in as little as 60 minutes, and has recently expanded into Canada and Peru. Visit www.cornershopapp.com for more information. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) announced an acquisition of majority ownership in Cornershop in October 2019. The transaction closing is subject to regulatory approval.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.