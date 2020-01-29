PG&E Continues Chapter 11 Progress by Securing More Than Two-Thirds Support for Noteholder Restructuring Support Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PG&E Corporation announced today that it has entered into joinder agreements with additional holders of Utility senior notes for the Restructuring Support Agreement with Utility noteholders that was announced last week (the “Noteholder RSA”). With these joinders, the Noteholder RSA has the support of more than two-thirds in principal amount of holders of two key classes of Utility debt: the Utility's short-term senior notes and the Utility's longer-term, high coupon senior notes. The company is pleased to have these additional consenting noteholders join the Noteholder RSA.

A copy of the Noteholder RSA is posted on PG&E Corporation’s website under the “Chapter 11” tab at the following link.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (Utility), an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. Each of PG&E Corporation and the Utility is a separate entity, with distinct creditors and claimants, and is subject to separate laws, rules and regulations. For more information, visit pgecorp.com.

