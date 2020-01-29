SnapLogic EMEA Reports Record Growth for 2019

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced accelerated customer growth and financial results for 2019 in EMEA. SnapLogic has once again achieved triple-digit-growth, resulting in a 200% increase compared to the previous year. SnapLogic’s momentum in EMEA is a reflection of increased demand for the company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform as a key enabler of enterprise automation. A fast growing regional go-to-market team has also helped to advance customer adoption and success in the UK, Benelux, DACH, Nordics, South Africa, and the Middle East.

Enterprises in EMEA choosing the SnapLogic integration platform in the past year span leaders across industries, including: workplace solutions provider, Adcorp; technology innovator, Siemens; electronics retailer, Elkjop; transportation provider, Arriva; digital agency, Dentsu Aegis Network; electrical equipment provider, Schneider Electric; traffic management system provider, Kapsch TrafficCom; supply chain provider, Sedex; government institution, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; telecommunications provider, National Broadband Ireland; and the British Museum and Imperial War Museums. They join existing SnapLogic customers in EMEA such as pharmaceutical giant, AstraZeneca; challenger banks such as Hampshire Trust Bank, Secure Trust Bank, and Unity Trust Bank; the world’s largest international airline, Emirates; construction products supplier, SIG plc; and technology firms including Clarizen, M-Files, NTT Security, RedEye, and Zycus.

2019 also saw a significant expansion of SnapLogic’s channel program in the region, having doubled the number of consulting, global system integrator, and technology partners across EMEA this past year alone. New channel partners signed in 2019 include Comma Group in the UK, Pace Integration in the UK, Devoteam in The Netherlands, InterWorks in Macedonia, ebecs (a DXC Technology company) in the UK, Rojo in the Netherlands, NTT DATA Romania, NTT Security in the UK, BriteHouse (a Dimension Data company) in South Africa, Solita oy in the Nordics, Synergy Software Systems in the UAE, NNIT in Denmark, GraviteeSource in France, and SII Group in Poland, among others.

“This past year’s growth reflects organisations’ continued push towards enterprise automation across EMEA and the adoption of intelligent technologies that will accelerate success,” said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at SnapLogic. “Organisations moving to the cloud want a single integration platform that’s accessible, easy to use, and natively embraces AI and machine learning to accelerate productivity and time to value. Our platform meets these requirements and more, allowing our customers to reap the benefits of AI-powered data pipelines and gain immediate ROI from their investments from day one. We’re thrilled to have so many new customers and partners on board and look forward to another successful year in 2020.”

The SnapLogic integration platform has been recognised as a market leader by industry analysts and customers alike. Within the last year, SnapLogic was named winner for best AI/ML enabled product or service for SnapLogic Data Science at the UK Cloud Awards, and shortlisted for the AI Awards, SDC Awards, AI & Machine Learning Awards, and UK IT Industry Awards.

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. In 2019, SnapLogic extended its AI leadership with the introduction of a new industry-first feature called Pipeline Synthesis, leveraging SnapLogic’s machine learning-based engine, Iris AI, to infer user intent and organisational insight to instantly build and suggest new, complete, end-to-end integration pipelines to quickly solve an integration task at hand.

The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all their application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organisations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

SnapLogic provides the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers — including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's — rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation.

