3M and Discovery Education Search for America’s Next Top Young Scientist in 2020 Premier Middle School Science Competition

ST. PAUL, Minn. & SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3M, the global science and innovation leader, and Discovery Education, the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms, today announced the opening of the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist). The annual 3M Young Scientist Challenge recruits students in grades 5-8 to compete for an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, the $25,000 grand prize and earn the title of America's Top Young Scientist. Competition entries are accepted at www.YoungScientistLab.com until the April 21, 2020 deadline.

The nation’s premier middle school science competition enters its thirteenth year of fostering a new generation of students who are inspired to improve the world through science and innovation. Each year, the program recognizes 10 finalists and up to 50 state merit winners nationwide who have demonstrated a passion for solving everyday problems. Previous challenge finalists have collaborated with 3M scientists to create solutions to a wide variety of real-world problems, including water conservation, noise pollution, energy consumption and public transportation efficiency. Last year’s winner, 14-year old Kara Fan, invented a first aid liquid bandage to reduce antibiotic overuse.

It’s easy for students to enter the 3M Young Scientist Challenge – it only takes an idea to get started and no prototypes or fancy labs are required. Students are invited to create a one to two-minute video communicating the science behind an idea aimed at solving a problem that positively impacts them, their school, family or community. Videos will not be judged on production skills and may be recorded on cell phones or basic digital cameras. Entries will be evaluated based on their creativity, scientific knowledge, and effective communication skills. For more information on the contest and rules, or to submit entries, please visit YoungScientistLab.com.

In June 2020, ten finalists will be chosen to participate in an exclusive summer mentorship program, where they will work closely with and learn from a 3M scientist. Each finalist will also receive a trip to the 3M Innovation Center at the company’s headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., to compete at the final event in October 2020.

“At 3M, we are passionate about the application of science to improve our everyday lives. The 3M Young Scientist Challenge and its summer mentorship program is a unique, immersive experience for students to explore innovation and nurture their ideas from concept to working prototype,” said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president, Corporate Affairs at 3M. “Year after year, it’s a true pleasure to work alongside young leaders as they imagine and discover what is possible through the power of science.”

Since its inception, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in student prizes, paired students with world-renowned scientists to give them real-world insights and delivered science resources to millions of students, teachers and families across the country. 3M Young Scientist Challenge learning resources, including classroom interactives and family activities, are available at no cost at YoungScientistLab.com.

“Discovery Education is proud to partner with 3M and power a program that shines light upon the innate curiosities and wonder of young scientists,” said Lori McFarling, president of Corporate Education Partnerships at Discovery Education. “As we collectively embrace unknowns of the future ahead, we look to our youngest leaders to inspire change for the betterment of our world – and ultimately open our eyes to the change that can result from student innovation, commitment and passion for innovation.”

