Lindora Partners with Sysco for World-class Logistics & Supply Chain Management

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lindora, one of the largest medically supervised weight loss and wellness companies in the country, announced today that it has partnered with Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the global leader in food distribution, to deliver all of Lindora’s products to its collection of Southern California clinics.

Will Righeimer, Lindora’s CEO, said that the move to Sysco was a strategic decision to align with a world-class partner and leverage their best practice in logistics as Lindora makes plans to expand. “Partnering with Sysco allows us to manage just-in-time inventory for all of our Southern California clinics, as well as for future clinics that may arise anywhere in the country.” Lindora currently sells over 100 nutritional and wellness products both in its clinics and online.

Lindora was purchased by Solis Capital Partners and Innovate Partners just a few years ago. A new leadership team was brought on shortly thereafter and has been rapidly evolving the business to meet the needs of their patients and an American population whose obesity problem is reaching epidemic proportions.

Since Righeimer and the new team took over, the company has driven two years of significant new patient growth, created an industry-first membership program, introduced more than 80 new on-trend products under their LindoraNutrition ™ label, launched an exclusive line of fully prepared and ready-to-go, ketogenic meals called LindoraFresh ™ , and launched an entire line of supplements under their LindoraWellness ™ brand.

Righeimer closed by saying, “This partnership allows us to tap into Sysco’s expertise and keeps us focused on what we do best – delivering the best possible weight loss and wellness outcomes for our patients.”

About Lindora

Founded in 1971, Lindora is one of the largest, medically supervised weight loss, wellness and consumer products companies in the United States. The nationally recognized brand has helped hundreds of thousands of people lose weight and live happier, healthier lives for nearly 50 years. Lindora’s medically supervised, ketogenic weight management and wellness programs teach patients how to lose weight rapidly and keep it off by eating better, exercising more and managing stress more effectively. Lindora’s unique approach to treating the whole person over the long term includes education on both the physical and psychological aspects of weight management and wellness. Lindora operates 34 clinic locations in Southern California. Lindora’s mission is to transform people’s lives through weight loss and wellness. The company is owned by Solis Capital Partners and Innovate Partners, both located in Newport Beach, CA. For additional information about Lindora, visit lindora.com.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

About Solis Capital Partners

Solis Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the lower middle market. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Solis invests in companies typically in the service, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and software sectors. For additional information, visit soliscapital.com.

About Innovate Partners

Innovate Partners is an operationally oriented venture capital company that makes equity investments in growth companies that are active in technology, business services and consumer sectors with a strategy currently focused on the intersection of technology and the health and wellness markets. For more information please visit www.ipvc.com.