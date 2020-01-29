LandscapeHub and TreeTown USA Partner to Expand Networks of Availability for Plants and Landscape Material

CHICAGO & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, LandscapeHub, the digital marketplace for the wholesale landscape and nursery industry, and TreeTown USA, a leading, national supplier in the horticulture industry, announced a partnership to give LandscapeHub buyers access to TreeTown USA’s full line of trees, shrubs, groundcovers, roses and perennials. The companies will collaborate to deliver TreeTown USA’s products direct-to-contractors and through their relationships with re-wholesalers.

“We are excited to enter into a partnership with LandscapeHub,” said David Kirby, Executive Vice President, TreeTown USA. “We have spent years developing relationships and working directly with landscape professionals and re-wholesalers in the Texas, Florida and California markets and look forward to utilizing our expertise, along with LandscapeHub’s proprietary technologies to provide similar solutions across America.”

“Our national sales team worked directly with LandscapeHub to identify markets that are most suitable for direct-to-contractor sales and which areas we will leverage our re-wholesale relationships to connect,” Kirby continued. “It is easier than ever for landscape professionals across the country to access our full line of trees, shrubs, groundcovers, roses and our exclusive BoldScape™ perennials.”

“Our economic indicators show continued growth in the landscape industry for years to come and we view our partnership with LandscapeHub as an extension of our current business model, one that is imperative for us to stay relevant and competitive in the most active markets across North America,” stated Kirby.

Known for their coast-to-coast footprint, TreeTown USA has over 6,000 acres in production encompassing 14 farm locations throughout Texas, Florida, California, and Oregon. Their superior growing methods and pruning practices ensure consistent high quality and availability. TreeTown USA’s inventory mix includes trees, shrubs, perennials, palms, grasses, succulents, tropicals, fruit, and other items.

“By partnering with TreeTown USA, LandscapeHub is helping to improve available supply for our buyers,” said Lisa Fiore, CEO and co-founder, LandscapeHub. “Combining our technology with TreeTown USA’s incredible breadth and quality of inventory means that together we can reach new markets and further our mission to continually improve the landscape and nursery industry.”

About LandscapeHub

LandscapeHub is streamlining the procurement process in the green industry. The Chicago-based technology company’s digital, wholesale marketplace connects landscape and nursery buyers with a network of trusted suppliers on one platform. To learn more, visit www.landscapehub.com.

About TreeTown USA

TreeTown USA, founded in 2001, is a privately-owned business headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 14 growing facilities totaling over 6,000 production acres across Texas, Florida, Oregon and California. With the addition of a West Coast Division, including Village Nurseries and Hines Growers, the combined company now has a coast-to-coast footprint for its broad mix of high-quality plant material that includes over 5,000 unique plant selections and variations. To learn more about TreeTown USA, visit the company’s website at http://www.treetownusa.com.