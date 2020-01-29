Synergy Blue Signs Distribution Agreement with Canadian Gaming Supplier Bet Rite

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synergy Blue announced today that its library of arcade-style, skill-influenced games are heading north via the signing of a new distribution agreement with Canadian Gaming Supplier, Bet Rite.

The agreement expands Synergy Blue’s reach to all Canadian markets, where Bet Rite will provide sales distribution and localized support for the company’s unique HAWG® (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform and their vast library of arcade-style casino games.

“We’re very excited to expand our North American footprint into Canada, and with over 40 years of experience, the Bet Rite team quickly emerged as experts in their field and the Canadian market,” said Georg Washington, CEO of Synergy Blue. “As we continue to expand skill-influenced, arcade-style gaming to new audiences, familiarity with local markets is critical. With Bet Rite’s expertise, we see the Canadian market as one that is full of long-term potential and are excited to offer them new experiences with skill-influenced gaming.”

Synergy Blue’s arcade-style games are available in both a single title and multi-game configuration, allowing casino guests to choose from a variety of exciting experiences. From classic gambling games like video poker, to exciting new styles like Candy Ca$h, Mahjong, and the award-nominated Safari Match, Synergy Blue’s game library is designed to intrigue and entertain all types of players.

The games are built on the company’s HAWG® (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) solution, blending regulatory compliant, skill-influenced, Class II and Class III gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade and mobile style play, providing unique entertainment offerings for a burgeoning demographic.

“Synergy Blue’s HAWG platform and gambling solutions are very unique and present an exciting new avenue for Canadian gamblers, especially the younger generations who are more familiar with mobile and arcade-style gaming,” said Billy MacLellan, President at Bet Rite. “We’re very excited for this distribution agreement and to bring a full and robust selection of skill-influenced games to Canada.”

Designed with the latest technology, familiar game play, and enticing graphics, Synergy Blue’s casual gambling games reflect styles from popular arcade and mobile games. Adding variety and increased levels of engagement to traditional casino options, the company’s games are designed to attract and amuse the rising number of non-traditional gamblers. At the same time, the games present a unique marketing element for operators and add a new type of experience to current offerings. Together, Bet Rite and Synergy Blue are bringing excitement to Canadian casinos and gamblers countrywide.

About Synergy Blue

Synergy Blue creates “Fun You Can Bet On!” As the leading provider of entertainment gaming solutions, the team is currently bringing arcade style, skill-influenced games, platforms, and applications to the casino market. The company’s robust HAWG® (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform blends regulatory approved chance and skill-influenced gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade-style game play. Designed for an emerging class of players, Synergy Blue’s technology provides casino operators with a new generation of entertainment and games that are certified and backed by industry-leading patents. Now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company was founded in 2013 and has products and applications placed in six countries.

For more information visit: www.synergyblue.us or follow @synergyblue1.