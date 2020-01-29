White Oak ABL, LLC Provides $75MM Asset-Based Credit Facility to Hunt & Sons, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak ABL, LLC (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, announced today it closed a $75MM asset-based credit facility with Hunt & Sons, Inc., a third-generation, family-owned diversified petroleum products distributor.

“ We are pleased and excited to partner with the team at Hunt & Sons, and to provide them with a tailored and flexible working capital financing solution,” said White Oak ABL Managing Director Clark D. Griffith. “ Hunt & Sons has a long and successful operating history within the industry, and we’re confident that the company is well-positioned for continued growth.”

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Hunt & Sons specializes in commercial fleet fueling services, bulk fuel supply and comprehensive lubricant solutions for industrial, commercial and agricultural use.

“ The team at White Oak has developed a deep understanding of our operations, and we look forward to working with them to grow our business both organically and through acquisitions,” said Joshua Hunt, CEO of Hunt & Sons. “ White Oak has been a pleasure to work with, and we’re optimistic that our relationship will expand in the years ahead.”

ABOUT WHITE OAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors, LLC's disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for our investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.