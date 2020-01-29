Global Telecom Earns Sprint Certification for Internet of Things Module

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Telecom today announced it has received certification for its Cat 12/15 module on Sprint Curiosity™ IoT - the first fully virtualized and distributed core network dedicated exclusively to the Internet of Things (IoT). The GTC-7243A is an embedded LTE module that can enable a diverse range of IoT applications, with high-speed connectivity to support use-cases like artificial intelligence, robotics, edge computing and autonomous vehicles.

Having this module Sprint certified allows both Sprint customers and developers the ability to use the Cat 12/15 module in a variety of ways on Curiosity™, as well as enabling solutions such as Omni - Sprint’s intelligent office solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Because of the standard PCIe USB interface, the newly certified GTC-7243A allows Sprint IoT customers to realize significant reduction in time to market and near instant 4G communication capability for high-bandwidth, low-latency IoT solutions.

“Sprint has long-standing history with Global Telecom and we are proud to expand that relationship,” said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development for Sprint. “We’re excited to certify yet another high-quality product for customers to gain access to the reliability and coverage of the Sprint network.”

The GTC-7243A module enables fast, reliable and secure communication in devices used for fleet management, point of sale, robotics, smart cities, supply chain management, traffic control and more.

“It’s a proud moment as we reach another milestone in supporting Sprint’s vision for the Internet of Things,” said Global Telecom’s Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad Malkawi. “Our Cat 12/15 module is designed for the next generation of IoT devices, with host-less, blockchain technology adding layers of security that far exceed industry standards.”

Key features of the GTC-7243A module:

Advanced 4G capabilities with 8R4T design (3GPP Release 13 compliant);

Multi-band and multi-mode (FDD & TDD) support;

8x4 MIMO technology for superior 4G performance;

Gigabit Ethernet and USB 2.0 support;

Advanced built-in router software & host-less router operation support;

Advanced management support.

For more information about Sprint’s Curiosity™ IoT, visit https://business.sprint.com/solutions/internet-of-things/.

About Global Telecom

Global Telecom engineers hardware, software and AI solutions that enable a reliable and secure Internet of Things. Since 2010, Global Telecom’s IoT solutions have been deployed across diverse industries, including automotive, education, healthcare, retail and smart homes. Find us online at www.GlobalTelecomUS.com and follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTelecomUS.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of September 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint’s legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

