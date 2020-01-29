Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for I-Mab’s Sponsored ADR Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed as the depositary bank by I-Mab for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. I-Mab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders.

I-Mab’s program was established in connection with a $103,703,600 initial public offering of its ADRs (exclusive of the over-allotment option), priced at $14.00 per ADR. The ADRs are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “IMAB.” Each 10 ADRs represent 23 ordinary shares of I-Mab.

“Citi is proud to be selected as depositary bank for I-Mab’s ADR program,” said Dirk Jones, Head of Global Issuer Services at Citi. “Citi is committed to providing I-Mab and its investors with the highest quality ADR services.”

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 61 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

