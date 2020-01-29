Benjamin Moore Launches Color Portfolio App with Integrated ColorReader Device

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore®, North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand, today announced the launch of its newest color tools, the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio™ app and integrated Benjamin Moore ColorReader device. Designed to enhance and simplify the color selection process, the Color Portfolio app in conjunction with the Benjamin Moore branded ColorReader device by Datacolor, make expert grade tools available for professionals on mobile devices.

“As a leading color authority, Benjamin Moore is committed to providing its customers with innovative tools and resources like the Color Portfolio app and ColorReader device that enable them to work more efficiently,” said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore Director of Color Marketing and Development. “From providing professional users with immediate visuals for clients to helping homeowners feel confident in their color choices, this innovative technology provides instant results and removes some of the guesswork from the color selection process.”

Compatible with iOS® and Android™, the Color Portfolio app supplements physical color tools using augmented reality to enable users to harness the power of Benjamin Moore colors when on the go. Color Portfolio features virtual fan decks, accurate photo and video visualizers and renderings that use innovative technology to apply Benjamin Moore color to surfaces in real-time, allowing users to “try on” colors, save selections and share images instantly.

A global leader in color management solutions and color science technology, Datacolor produces the Benjamin Moore ColorReader device. When the ColorReader is connected to the Color Portfolio app, users can immediately and accurately color match interior and exterior flat surfaces and materials to more than 3,500 Benjamin Moore colors. Simply place the ColorReader device on the desired flat surface to take a color measurement and the app will display the three closest paint color matches.

The Color Portfolio app is available to download free on Apple® and Android™ mobile devices. The Benjamin Moore ColorReader device is available in two models; Benjamin Moore ColorReader (MSRP $99) and Benjamin Moore ColorReader Pro (MSRP $249) for purchase at select Benjamin Moore retailers and online at benjaminmoore.com/colorreader.

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, CENTURY®, Ultra Spec®, Natura® and ben®. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color portfolio, offering consumers and designers more than 3,500 colors. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from its more than 5,000 locally owned and operated paint and decorating retailers.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to ensure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world’s leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor’s innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for 50 years.

The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics as well as photography, design and videography.