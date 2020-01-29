Medallia Selected as Platform of Choice to Expand Customer and Employee Experience at Freshii

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, announced that Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII), a global fast casual restaurant franchise, has selected Medallia solutions, including Medallia Experience Cloud, to elevate the customer experience across multiple channels and touchpoints, as well as to enhance the employee experience.

Freshii’s mission is to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy food convenient and affordable. With Medallia, Freshii will narrow in on what is most important to customers and capture employee experience feedback. Deep customer insights across traditional, digital and social channels ingested into the Medallia Experience Cloud platform will enable Freshii to take actions that will delight customers and keep them coming back.

"At Freshii we're obsessed with making it as easy and frictionless as possible for our customers to access healthy, affordable food. By partnering with Medallia, using their world class experience management system, we're better equipped to put the customer and employee experiences at the heart of our decision making," said Oliver Rodbard, Senior Vice President of Operations, Freshii Restaurants.

