Eagle Mountain Energy Partners Announces Partnership with Pearl Energy Investments and NGP

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Mountain Energy Partners, LLC (“EMEP”), a newly formed upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, announced today its partnership with Pearl Energy Investments (“Pearl”) and NGP through NGP Natural Resources XII, L.P., the most recent NGP private equity fund focused on natural resources. Headquartered in Houston, EMEP will pursue acquisition and development opportunities focused primarily in the Williston Basin and other select Rockies basins.

EMEP was founded by Eric Pregler, Chief Executive Officer; Shaleen Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael DeKruif, Vice President of Engineering. Prior to EMEP, the management team demonstrated a successful track record of acquiring, developing, and monetizing upstream assets in various U.S. onshore basins through senior roles at Kayne Anderson, Pioneer Natural Resources, Carrizo Oil & Gas, and Oasis Petroleum.

“EMEP is excited to partner with Pearl and NGP to execute its strategy. We expect the current market to present attractive opportunities for EMEP to create value through acquiring and developing low-risk, long-lived assets,” said CEO Eric Pregler.

Shaleen Patel, CFO, added, “Our team is ideally suited to generate superior returns in today’s cash flow focused environment. We believe our experience, commitment to innovation and strong financial partnerships lay the foundation to build a successful business.”

Steven Cobb, Vice President of Pearl, said, “Pearl is proud to partner with the EMEP team. Eric, Shaleen and Michael’s combined technical expertise, investing experience, and strong industry relationships position them well to capture and exploit assets in any market environment.”

“We are pleased to Partner with EMEP and Pearl, and we believe that EMEP is uniquely positioned for success,” said Craig Glick, Partner at NGP.

About Eagle Mountain Energy Partners

Eagle Mountain Energy Partners is a Houston-based upstream oil and gas company focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Willison Basin and other select Rockies basins. For additional information, please visit www.em-ep.com.

About Pearl Energy Investments

Pearl Energy Investments is a Dallas-based energy investment firm with $1.2 billion of committed capital under management. Pearl focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to invest in the North American upstream, midstream, and oilfield services sectors. For additional information, please visit www.pearl-energy.com.

About NGP

Founded in 1988, NGP is a premier private equity firm in the natural resources industry with approximately $20 billion of cumulative equity commitments organized to make strategic investments in the energy and natural resources sectors. For additional information, please visit www.ngpenergycapital.com.