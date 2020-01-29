Fusion Risk Management Launches Fusion Connector for Everbridge Risk Intelligence

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, announced today the launch of its Fusion Connector for Everbridge Risk Intelligence – powered by NC4, further extending its long-time partnership with Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management. The Connector provides a managed integration between Fusion’s risk management, business resilience, and crisis management SaaS solution and Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center (RIMC), formerly NC4. The result for enterprise crisis management and business resilience professionals is greater visibility, streamlined work processes, and faster response and recovery from critical business disruptions.

“The threats that organizations are facing across the world are continually evolving, meaning that staying informed of critical events that may have an adverse effect could be the difference between business success or failure,” said Cory Cowgill, Chief Technology Officer at Fusion Risk Management. “It’s no secret that when an incident occurs, seconds count and organizations need the most up-to-date and accurate information to properly assess and initiate a plan. The new Fusion Connector with Everbridge will not only strengthen our partnership but bring valuable critical event management technology and real-time insight to organizations so they can determine the best course of action to address impacts fast.”

With worldwide incidents continually changing the landscape and presenting evolving threats, having the most up-to-date and accurate information integrated seamlessly into an enterprise risk management and business resilience program is vital to rapidly assessing and successfully managing comprehensive response. Fusion customers and users can now access their Everbridge incident data, checked by Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center analysts, to support the management of their safety, security and incident measures in the Fusion Framework® System™.

The Fusion Connector for Everbridge enables enterprise organizations to:

View Everbridge RIMC alerts in Fusion Framework System incident maps to establish situational awareness across all assets, resources, and third-parties located in defined regions

Quickly evaluate critical business processes throughout the enterprise impacted by disruptive events, and initiate relevant incident response activities based on dynamic contingency plans maintained in the Fusion Framework System

Generate comprehensive real-time and after-action reporting to fully evaluate response time and effectiveness, business impacts and recovery processes

“We look forward to the evolution of our partnership with Fusion and building on the success of the past two years to assist organizations in further automating business continuity plans and incident response processes during critical events,” said Karl Kotalik, Vice President and General Manager for Everbridge Risk Intelligence. “By combining the strength of Everbridge’s real-time threat intelligence, powered by NC4, with the agility and flexibility offered by Fusion Framework to plan for and manage any situation, organizations will be able to access timely and actionable information to mitigate the impact of external incidents and risks.”

Fusion and Everbridge have been in partnership since 2015, working together to deliver integrated critical communications for enterprise organizations. In August 2019, Everbridge announced the acquisition of NC4, a leading global provider of threat intelligence solutions that help businesses, government organization, and communities better manage and mitigate the impact of critical events.

About Fusion

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, integrated risk management, IT disaster recovery and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empower them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organizational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyberattacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,800 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 46 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 6 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.