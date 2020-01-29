Anheuser Busch InBev Implementing XMReality’s Remote Guidance System in Multiple Zone Brewery Support Locations to Transform Service Process

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XMReality, Inc. today announced that Anheuser Busch InBev is equipping three of its Zone Brewery Support locations with XMReality’s remote guidance in order to further improve technical support throughout its global breweries, enhancing service excellence and brewery output, and transforming the service process in a sustainable way.

Using XMReality Enterprise Helpdesk, AB InBev will save cost-consuming trips and support sustainable service, while reducing time for equipment repairs and overall downtime. Its experts can now guide any client or personnel carrying a smartphone, providing helpdesk experts with the ability to guide, validate and solve issues faster. It can use multi-participant calls to accomplish training and knowledge sharing (including different sites and people).

“We are very excited to use XMReality to enhance our remote assistance process and bring our small and medium-sized enterprises on the Zone level closer to the breweries,” said Adam Spunberg, global director of Tech Exploration at AB InBev. “We chose XMReality because of the versatility in integrating with our current systems, and its ability to work with a number of different glasses hardware options around the world. We have very high hopes for this partnership!”

“XMReality welcomes Anheuser Busch InBev to the world of remote guidance users,” said Cory Nadilo, president, XMReality, Inc. “With AB InBev, we continue to create and expand our customer value offering to the brewing industry. We know that improved productivity as well as focusing on sustainability is important to AB InBev, and we are excited to help meet these objectives.”

About Anheuser Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2018, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 54.6 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates). www.inbev.com

About XMReality, Inc.

XMReality, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sweden based XMReality AB. XMReality develops and sells solutions that revolutionize knowledge sharing through augmented reality (AR). The company is a market leader in remote guidance, which uses AR to guide onsite staff and enable them to resolve or prevent problems. XMReality’s enterprise customers are primarily global industrial companies, including ABB, Siemens Industrial Turbomachinery, Electrolux and Bombardier. The company also offers XMReality Business for small- and medium-sized companies. XMReality is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with an office in Portsmouth, NH; it is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: XMR). www.xmreality.com.

Twitter: @XMReality