Itron and CPS Energy Expand Collaboration to Improve Energy and Water Literacy with Smart Energy Education Initiative

SAN ANTONIO & LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, and CPS Energy, the nation’s largest municipally owned energy and natural gas utility in the city of San Antonio, Texas, have expanded their collaboration to improve energy-water literacy and launched a new online resource aimed at providing interactive educational resources and materials to educate communities and inspire the next generation talent pipeline.

The new online resource, Smart Energy Education, will leverage pre-existing programs, such as the Resourcefulness: An Introduction to the Energy-Water Nexus STEM curriculum, and include new programs, such as the Watt Watchers of Texas program, that provide interactive learning materials for students, educators, industry professionals and communities around the globe. Additionally, the Resourcefulness and Watt Watchers of Texas programs are now available in Spanish as a result of Itron and CPS Energy’s ongoing commitment to connect with as many communities as possible in the San Antonio region and beyond.

Smart Energy Education is bridging collaboration among community thought leaders, trusted educational programs and digital platforms that are working to improve energy-water literacy and student multimedia experiences around the world.

“CPS Energy is an industry leader that shares Itron’s passion for educating communities about resourcefulness,” said Marina Donovan, Itron’s vice president of global marketing and public affairs. “With Smart Energy Education, students in the Greater San Antonio region and beyond will be equipped to think critically and carefully about energy-water management and conservation. This is a local initiative that can be leveraged globally and is being made available by our ongoing commitment to invest in education and corporate social responsibility programs and initiatives that promote the resourceful use of energy and water.”

“CPS Energy is proud to collaborate with Itron on Smart Energy Education,” said Rudy Garza, Chief Customer Engagement Officer (CCEO) for CPS Energy. “San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the United States, which makes our community the perfect place to launch a program with interactive learning materials that encourage our next generation to be resourceful. Our goal is to demonstrate how Smart Energy Education can not only foster community engagement but also inspire children to implement energy saving practices into their everyday life starting at a young age.”

Smart Energy Education will be officially announced today during an educational mega-session at DISTRIBUTECH International in San Antonio, Texas. The session will feature an educational screening of the Thirst for Power documentary, followed by a panel, which will discuss the importance of energy and water literacy. The panel will include Dr. Michael E. Webber, author of Thirst for Power, Energy 101 and Resourcefulness as well as the Chief Science and Technology Officer for ENGIE; Paula Gold-Williams, the President & CEO of CPS Energy; Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president, Networked Solutions at Itron; and will be moderated by Kimberly Britton, CEO of EPIcenter.

For more information, visit www.smartenergyeducation.com.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation’s largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 840,750 electric and 352,585 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers’ combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation’s 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees’ volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation. www.cpsenergy.com

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

