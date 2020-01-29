U.K. Technology Disruptors Select Version 2.0 Communications to Support U.S. Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Version 2.0 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive brands, has expanded its U.K. client roster with the addition of Current Health and Masabi. As brands in the U.K. and across the globe look to scale in the U.S., V2’s boots on the ground support disruptors’ business growth through brand awareness and building initiatives.

“As one of the largest markets in the world, the U.S. presents tremendous business potential for companies around the world,” said Kristen Leathers, vice president, V2. “With its R&D investments and burgeoning talent pool, the U.K. is spawning a number of disruptive tech companies with great potential to scale their businesses globally. As these organizations look to break into the U.S., V2 offers the PR savvy and media relationships they need to get in front of the audiences that matter most – whether they’re prospective customers, partners, investors or employees.”

Current Health provides the leading, FDA-cleared, AI-powered patient management platform. Driven by continuous wearable and wireless vital signs monitoring, as well as an ecosystem of integrations and patient engagement tools, Current Health’s platform offers healthcare providers the real-time insights they need to make proactive and informed decisions about patient care. As the company seeks to bring its groundbreaking technology to more healthcare providers worldwide, V2 is charged with building Current Health’s brand profile in the U.S. (a key global market); introducing its vision and approach for better health care delivery and experiences; and providing air cover for sales. Critical to achieving these goals is elevating the CEO as a healthcare industry visionary, showcasing the promise of the company’s solution via customer testimonials and product demos, and steering the market dialogue via rapid response and proactive thought leadership campaigns.

Masabi is pioneering the Fare Payments as a Service (FPaaS) category. With its unique approach and flexible platform, Masabi empowers public transit agencies to quickly and cost-effectively bring the latest “tap and ride” technology to riders. As a result, public transit agencies can accommodate rider preference for seamless and digitally-enabled experiences – and ultimately optimize the ROI of their innovation investments. With early success capturing business in key U.S. markets, Masabi is counting on V2 to create the FPaaS category, showcase the value of this approach via customer stories, data and thought leadership, and build its brand profile in the U.S.

About Version 2.0 Communications

Version 2.0 Communications is a public relations and digital communications agency recognized as the smart choice for disruptors worldwide that must navigate a new era of communications to create or lead markets. Our skilled professionals leverage their years of experience, influencer relationships and innovative, creative and effective communications programs to achieve results that dominate in their markets. Version 2.0 works with a broad spectrum of clients from large consumer brands to professional services organizations and technology innovators. Our global reach allows us to design, manage and implement coordinated communications programs that are designed to deliver the greatest impact. For more information, visit http://www.v2comms.com/ and follow the company on Twitter @v2comms.