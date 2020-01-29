GTT Selected as Exclusive Event Internet Service Provider to Glasshouses

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that it was selected as the exclusive event internet service provider to Glasshouses, developer and operator of The Glasshouse and Glasshouse Chelsea, a collection of premier, technologically advanced event spaces in New York City.

GTT’s network will support Wi-Fi and hard wired bandwidth for the thousands of devices that attendees may use over the course of an event at Glasshouses venues. Bandwidth is offered from 1GB that can burst up to 10GB. GTT’s dedicated, secure connections are deployed on-site to support event clients with specific, latency-sensitive needs such as livestreaming.

The GTT Event Services team provides support before, during and after events to ensure the success of each Glasshouse venue experience. Glasshouses’ clients and staff are able to use GTT’s simple, dedicated venue portal page for purchasing internet services. Clients can make adjustments to an order in real time, whether to increase wireless tiers or to add additional services.

“ The secure and reliable high speed internet and Wi-Fi connectivity we provide for some of the world’s most prestigious events demonstrates GTT’s powerful purpose of connecting people around the world and to every application in the cloud,” said Ernie Ortega, GTT division president Americas. “ We’re proud to serve many of New York City’s premier event spaces such as The Glasshouse and Glasshouse Chelsea with our full suite of cloud networking services and highly responsive support.”

“ Glasshouses is setting a new standard in event experiences in New York,” said Jack Guttman, managing partner, Glasshouses. “ With GTT as our exclusive event internet service provider, we are able to offer our clients even more opportunities to create exciting and customized event experiences where any vision can come to life.”

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

About Glasshouses

Glasshouses, consisting of The Glasshouse and Glasshouse Chelsea, is a collection of multifunctional modern event spaces designed to provide amplified and epic experiences. The Glasshouse, the flagship location at 660 12th Avenue, is a 75,000-square-foot glass enclosed space that accommodates up to 1,850 guests for seated dinners and features sweeping views of New York City, waterfront-facing outdoor terraces, pre-function spaces, a VIP Lounge, and several Green Rooms along with cutting-edge lighting, audio, video, rigging and production systems. Glasshouse Chelsea features floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views of the Hudson River, Downtown and Midtown Manhattan. For more information on Glasshouses, please visit www.theglasshouses.com.