Crowd Machine and Caspex Partner to Offer Unified Cloud Platform for Accelerated Application Development and Integration

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. & FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crowd Machine, the leading provider of PaaS solutions for cross-cloud integration of enterprise applications with rapid no-code development, and Caspex, today announced their strategic partnership. This agreement will enable Caspex to use Crowd Machine’s development platform to build market ready and sophisticated enterprise-grade applications for businesses needing to make more progress in their digital transformation journey.

“Fast tracked digital transformation is no longer an option for enterprises,” said James Hanley, CEO, Crowd Machine. “We are thrilled to join hands with Caspex to help companies quickly build applications that meet the needs of their businesses in today’s competitive landscape. Caspex’s in-house software expertise combined with Crowd Machine’s intuitive, easy-to-manage platform will help businesses become digitally competitive with a significantly reduced turnaround time.”

Crowd Machine’s core technology is GO, a unified cloud platform for integrating intelligent applications, microservices and legacy data into an intuitive, easy-to-manage platform. Launched in beta trials last year, the technology is already enabling organizations to develop applications and microservices with its GO Gadgets – components that can be quickly assembled for specific business needs.

“In the past few years we’ve seen a growing urgency around digital transformation,” said Vijaya Varanasi, Account Director, Caspex. “Crowd Machine’s industry-leading platform represents the future of application development and we are excited to leverage it to deliver customized and innovative digital solutions that easily integrate with their existing systems and are in sync with the needs of their lines of business."

No-code and server environments save customers time and complexity, enabling them to focus more on APIs and interfaces. Caspex in partnership with Crowd Machine, is focusing on API and app integrations to cloud platforms. This strategy will unleash app migration and integration of our existing clients to no-code cloud platforms and infrastructure.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine GO transforms complex systems into easy-to-use, modular app components, enabling lines of business to create their own custom apps and bypass development delays. Fortune 1000 companies use Crowd Machine to become more digitally competitive by fast-tracking cloud migration, integration and application time-to-market. For more information, please visit www.crowdmachine.com.

About Caspex

Caspex is a global consulting and IT services company, headquartered out of Fremont CA. We pride ourselves in providing value-added high-quality IT services to our clients. We have helped numerous clients meet their global IT needs by helping them identify, evaluate, and configure their IT needs across multiple geographies to reduce costs, mitigate risks and maximize performance. Whether it’s within the eCommerce or Retail focus, Data, or Finance verticals, Caspex enables businesses to have access to different platforms, and digital landscapes and allows them to create solutions which are go-to-market ready.

