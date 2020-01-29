Tengri Partners Sponsors New PMI Surveys for Kazakhstan, Compiled by IHS Markit

ALMATY, Kazakhstan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced Tengri Partners will sponsor the new Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) manufacturing and services surveys for Kazakhstan. The first Tengri Partners Kazakhstan Manufacturing and Services PMI survey reports were issued today.

“ We are delighted to announce the launch of Kazakhstan's first ever PMI survey in partnership with IHS Markit who provide some of the most closely-watched reports of business activity globally,” Anuar Ushbayev, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Tengri Partners said. “ Our new PMI indices will be a valuable and important source of monthly data and analytical information providing insight into the health of Kazakhstan’s economy, allowing users to monitor the trend of Kazakhstan's economic activity with hitherto unprecedented combination of frequency and reliability. We hope that both international and local businesses and investors as well as every economist following Kazakhstan will find it useful to track and analyse business conditions using the Tengri Partners Kazakhstan PMI series.”

The PMI series, produced by IHS Markit, is one of the most closely-watched signals of business activity and is valued worldwide by central banks, financial markets and business decision makers for providing timely and often unique monthly indicators of economic trends. The indexes are based on monthly surveys of more than 28,000 senior business executives to quantify variables such as output, new orders, employment, stocks and prices. Kazakhstan is the 44th country covered by the global PMI series from IHS Markit

“We are delighted to be partnering with Tengri Capital to deliver accurate, timely, high-frequency economic data on the Kazakhstan economy with the launch of these new manufacturing and service sector PMI surveys,” said Richard Willis, executive director at IHS Markit. “ The Kazakhstan PMI data will enable economists, policy-makers and investors to track the economy’s performance in near real-time and assess the local economy in a global context using directly comparable data."

The Tengri Partners Kazakhstan Manufacturing PMI will be released at 12:00 ALMT (06:00 UTC) on the first working day of each month. The Tengri Partners Kazakhstan Services PMI (including Composite PMI) will follow at 12:00 ALMT (06:00 UTC) on the third working day of each month. Provisional release dates for the remainder of 2020 are as follows:

Manufacturing:

3 Feb

2 Mar

1 Apr

4 May

1 Jun

1 Jul

3 Aug

1 Sep

1 Oct

2 Nov

2 Dec

Services:

5 Feb

4 Mar

3 Apr

6 May

3 Jun

3 Jul

5 Aug

3 Sep

5 Oct

4 Nov

4 Dec

