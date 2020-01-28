Australia’s Simply Energy Selects Hansen Technologies To Advance The Digital Enablement Of Their Business

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies is pleased to announce that it has signed a new agreement with longstanding customer Simply Energy, to augment the energy retailer’s existing Hansen HubCX platform with Sigma Catalog and Sigma CPQ.

The Australian retail arm of the global ENGIE group, Simply Energy has more than 720,000 customer accounts in Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Western Australia and Queensland.

Under the terms of this agreement, Hansen Technologies will deploy Sigma Catalog and Sigma CPQ, which constitute part of Sigma Systems’ Create-Sell-Deliver Portfolio. The deal marks a significant progression for Hansen since acquiring Sigma last year and represents a strategic insertion of Sigma’s portfolio into the energy market, while facilitating a more digitalized business approach for Simply Energy.

Shannon Hyde, Chief Executive Officer, Simply Energy, commented: “In recent years, we have seen changes in the economic and regulatory landscape in Australia, requiring us to reorient the way we choose to cater to our valued customers across the country. In order to deliver the best experiences for our customers, we are pleased to deepen our relationship with Hansen Technologies. Hansen’s HubCX platform, coupled with Sigma Catalog and Sigma CPQ, now gives Simply Energy a holistic solution that allows us to further digitally enable our business and traverse new complexities in the energy market.”

Andrew Hansen, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hansen Technologies, commented: “This new agreement with one of the country’s leading energy retailers is an affirmation of Simply Energy’s trust in Hansen Technologies’ product portfolio and expertise, as the company looks to thrive in a constantly evolving energy market. Working in tandem, Sigma Catalog and Sigma CPQ will be added to a recently upgraded and comprehensive HubCX billing and customer-care platform – acting as digital enablers of the Simply Energy business and helping it continue to be an innovative, fast growing and successful energy retailer within the Australian market.”

For further information about HubCX or Hansen’s products Sigma Catalog and Sigma CPQ, please visit us at www.hansencx.com and www.sigma-systems.com.

About Simply Energy

Simply Energy is one of Australia’s fastest growing retail energy companies with more than 720,000 electricity and gas customer accounts. Simply Energy services Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia providing great value energy deals for consumers and businesses.

ENGIE is a global energy provider spanning 70 countries and 5 continents. The ENGIE global network is an enterprise committed to long-term innovation and growth whilst adhering to a strict ethical code.

For more information on Simply Energy, visit simplyenergy.com.au

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com