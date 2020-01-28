Dynamic Specialty Vehicles Named Blue Bird Bus Dealership of Entire Province of Alberta, Canada

ALBERTA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a transaction completed on December 31, 2019, representation of Blue Bird's dealership agreement in the southern Alberta market has transitioned to Dynamic Specialty Vehicles. Dynamic is now the certified Blue Bird dealership servicing the entire province of Alberta, British Columbia, and the Yukon. Dynamic offers a solid reputation with over three decades of sales and service experience in the industry.

"We are excited about the expansion of Dynamic Specialty Vehicles to include the entire province of Alberta," said Mark Terry, chief commercial officer at Blue Bird Corporation. "With a proven track record for growth and customer satisfaction, we look forward to the rewarding relationships with districts throughout the province of Alberta that Dynamic is sure to build."

Dominique Viau, president of Dynamic Specialty Vehicles, shared his enthusiasm about the opportunity to expand the company's footprint to include southern Alberta. "Dynamic Specialty Vehicles is extremely proud to grow our seven-year relationship with Blue Bird as we expand into southern Alberta," said Viau. "This expansion offers customers access to the Blue Bird buses that they rely on, with the addition of Dynamic’s robust parts inventory and certified service across the province."

Dynamic will sell and service Blue Bird buses at their locations in Edmonton, Alberta, Surrey, British Columbia and via their business partners located in Calgary, Alberta. In addition, Dynamic plans to have a mobile service unit in place within the next few months and open a Sales & Service location in Calgary by the end of 2020.

For all Sales & Service inquiries, Dynamic can be reached at their toll free number 1-888-416-9333, or visit their website at www.dynamicspecialty.com.

About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Dynamic Specialty Vehicles: For over thirty years, Dynamic Specialty Vehicles has been selling and servicing mid-sized buses to many industries, including tour companies, care facilities, hotel chains, schools and agencies who require emergency vehicles. Dynamic became a Blue Bird Dealer in 2013 and features two sales and service locations in Surrey, BC and Edmonton, AB. Dynamic is a full-service Blue Bird dealership servicing the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and the Yukon. For more information, please visit www.dynamicspecialty.com.